At 5.73% CAGR, Automotive Transmission Market Global Industry to Reach Valuation over USD 249.85 Billion by 2025

The ‘Automotive Transmission Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Automotive Transmission Market is valued at USD 169.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 249.85 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.73 % Over the forecast period.

Automotive Transmission Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region & country level. On the basis of product type, automotive transmission market is divided into automated manual transmission, manual transmission, automatic transmission, continuous variable transmission and dual clutch transmission. On the basis of application, the automotive transmission market is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of distribution channel, the automotive transmission market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Key Players–

Global Automotive Transmission Market report covers prominent players like Global Automotive Transmission Market report covers prominent players like ASIN, ZF, Jatco, Getrag, Volkswagen, Honda, MOBIS, Magna, SAIC, GM, Chongqing Tsingshan, Allison Transmission, Continental, Zhejiang Wanliyang, Borgwarner, Eaton Corporation and Others.

Automotive transmission is to provide, the best gear ratio for the vehicle for any situation and different gear ratios have different speeds of the vehicle. They trade engine output speed for torque multiplication to match the engine output to the vehicle and operator requirements at the drive wheels of the vehicle. Transmission also provides reverse gear ratio that permits the driver to back the vehicle up.

Further, transmission provides park (P) and neutral (N), which disconnect the engine from the drivetrain, prevents the drive wheels from turning (P) and allow the drive wheels to turn freely (N), respectively. Automotive transmission market has shown a lucrative growth in past few years owing to increasing vehicle production and demand for passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles in developing and developed economies.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Automated Manual Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

The regions covered in this Automotive Transmission Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Automotive Transmission Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Growth of Automotive Sector is Driving the Growth of Automotive Transmission Market.

Increasing demand of automobiles due to growing population and increasing consumer’s annual income are accelerating the growth of automobile sector, which increases the growth of global automotive transmission market. More than 72 Million motor vehicles, including commercial vehicles and cars were produced globally in 2007. Increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and increased preference for smooth driving experience by consumers’ fuel efficiency are also propelling the market growth.

In addition, stringent regulatory norms regarding the carbon dioxide emission especially in developed and developing countries are also supplementing the demand of fuel efficient vehicles. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of automatic transmission and high cost of vehicles with advanced transmission system in developing countries like India, Mexico, and Brazil is the major restraining factor for the growth of automotive transmission market. In spite of that, increasing acceptance of AMTs in commercial vehicles, and especially buses is expected to propel the growth of automatic transmission market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Automotive Transmission Market

Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of global automotive transmission market because of the increasing growth of automobile industry and population in this region. Increasing investment in automotive industry due to low labor cost and increasing production of passenger cars and CV in also supplementing the growth of automotive transmission market in this region.

India and china are expected to attribute for the largest market share of automobile because of the world’s population lives in these countries. North America region is expected to hold second largest market share of automotive transmission market owing to the increasing demand and production of automatic manual transmission (AMT) across the region.

