At 5.7% CAGR, Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market to generate $28,044 million by 2025

Nitrogen oxide (NOx) control systems are used to control and reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions released from various sources such as automobiles, power plants, cement industry, and others. Nitrogen dioxide is referred to as an oxide of nitrogen, which reacts with atmospheric gases to form smog and acid rain. It is responsible for formation of fine particles and ground-level ozone, both of which are associated with adverse health effects. Thus, there is a growth in demand for nitrogen oxide control systems, for reducing the emission of nitrogen oxide.

Increasing number of coal-fired and gas-fired power plants and stringent norms to control air pollution drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in the transportation and construction sectors would supplement the market growth. However, limited operational range of nitrogen oxide emission reduction systems hampers the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumer awareness about pollution control and developments in pollution control technologies would offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017. These systems are widely used in countries such as Japan and other developed countries due to its benefits such as high cost effectiveness and fuel efficiency of diesel engines. This segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

However, selective non-catalytic reduction segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025 due to lower operating and capital costs as compared to other NOx reduction technologies. The research analyzes low NOx burner, fuel reburning, and others.

Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue contributor to the global NOx market in 2017, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for cement in the construction industry has been growing at a significant rate in the Asia-Pacific region, which has led to increase in emissions of nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere.

Cement manufacturing along with transportation is one of the important applications of nitrogen oxide control systems. Likewise, coal-fired power plants have been experiencing high growth rates in countries such as China, India, Vietnam and Japan, further propelling the demand for nitrogen oxide control systems and boosting the growth of the market.

Key Players of This Market Research Report:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

CECO Environmental

Ducon Technologies, Inc.

Fuel Tech, Honeywell International, Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

A. Hamon

Siemens AG

Shell Group.

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Key Findings of the Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market:

The selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for two-fifths market share in 2017.

The industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the nitrogen oxide control systems market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific nitrogen oxide control systems market accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2017.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

