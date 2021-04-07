At 5.6% CAGR, Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Size Set to Register 5200 million USD by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Clinical Immunoanalyzer market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5200 million by 2024, from US$ 3740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Clinical Immunoanalyzer business, shared in Chapter 3.

Clinical Immunoanalyzer detect and quantify specific analytes in blood or in samples of body fluids by utilizing immunoassay methodologies such as immunoprecipitation, particle immunoassays, immunonephelometry, radioimmunoassay, enzyme immunoassay, fluorescent immunoassay, and chemiluminescent immunoassays.

The global average price of clinical immunoanalyzer is in the decrease trend, from 19.36 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 19.19 K USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of Clinical immunoanalyzer includes CLIA, ELISA, RIA, FIA and Other, and the proportion of CLIA in 2016 is about 46%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Clinical immunoanalyzer is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Other Institutions. The most proportion of clinical immunoanalyzer is used in Hospital, and the consumption proportion is about 72%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is intense. Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens, Beckman Coulter, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Clinical Immunoanalyzer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Clinical Immunoanalyzer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

CLIA

ELISA

RIA

FIA

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Other

