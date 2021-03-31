At 4.9% CAGR, Animal Health Care Market Size Set to Register 66900 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Animal Health Care market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Animal Health Care market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global Animal Health Care market was valued at 45800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 66900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetiquinol SA

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Elanco

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

Request Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2232488?utm_source=mccourie.com&utm_medium=AG

By 2050, the global population will expand to 9 billion – a two-thirds increase in future animal protein consumption. Population and income growth will bring about an increase in the consumption of animal protein. The growing demand for protein has given producers an opportunity to improve their production and profitability. Jianming’s all-round nutrition solution meets two basic needs: providing healthy and safe nutrition solutions and maintaining good economic benefits.

The main drivers of global market growth are the increase in the incidence of animal diseases, the emergence of new diseases, the problem of common human and animal infectious diseases, the promotion of government and animal welfare groups, and the introduction of new vaccine products, while the market growth limiting factors are mainly the maintenance of the effectiveness of vaccine products. The high cost of storage and the increase in health-oriented vegetarianism have led to a reduction in the demand for meat products and an indirect effect on the growth of the animal vaccine market.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Animal Health Care in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Animal Health Care manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market. This report focuses on Animal Health Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Health Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bovine

Porcine

Ovine

Poultry

Segment by Application

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Direct Distribution

Pet Shops

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-animal-health-care-market-professional-survey-report-2019?utm_source=mccourie.com&utm_medium=AG

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog