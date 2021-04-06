At 4.70% CAGR, Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size to Surpass USD 103.01 billion by 2025

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 74.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 103.01 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2019 to 2025.

The Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel report provides independent information about the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies profiles including business overview and recent development.

Many vehicles are made of cast aluminum due to the alloy in them being light and strong. Aluminum alloy used for wheel usually contain 97% of aluminum. A second metal is added to provide durability since pure aluminum is too soft. There are three processes for making wheels from aluminum such as, forging, rolled forging and casting. Moreover, rising vehicle ownerships along with continuous support from the government for the adoption of alternative fuelled vehicles are further supporting the automotive aluminum wheel market growth. For instance, according to OICA as of 2017, the global vehicle production accounted for around 97.3 million units and Asia Pacific contributed for over 50% of the total global production.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Latest Research Report 2021:

Scope of The Report:

The study provides a decisive view of the global AAAW market by segmenting the market based on product type, application and region. Based on type, automotive aluminum wheel market is segmented into painting wheels, polished wheels, plating wheels, and vacuum plating wheel.

In this report, our team offers a thorough investigation of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players right now. Alongside an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination, section insightful information, and market forecast are offered in the full investigation, and so forth.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market.

Key Benefits for Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report

CITIC Dicastal

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Borbet

Iochpe-Maxion

Alcoa

Wanfeng Auto

Uniwheel Group

Lizhong Group

Topy Group

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Accuride

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Material Type: Alloy (Aluminum & Magnesium), Steel, Carbon Fiber

By Vehicle Type: senger CarPas, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By End User : Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market

3.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.5 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: By Product Type

Continued…

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

