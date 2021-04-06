At 4.4% CAGR, Shunt Reactor Market Size Set to Register 2880 million USD by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Shunt Reactor Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The Shunt Reactor market was valued at 2040 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2880 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shunt Reactor.

A shunt reactor is an absorber of reactive power, thus increasing the energy efficiency of the system. It is the most compact device commonly used for reactive power compensation in long high-voltage transmission lines and in cable systems.

Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for shunt reactors, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for a majority share in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In developing countries such as China and India, factors such as strong growth in the demand for electricity fueled by high levels of urbanization, industrialization, infrastructural developments, and subsequent investments in developing T&D networks, would spur the demand for shunt reactors. The figure below shows the market sizes for all the regions from 2018 to 2023.

This report presents the worldwide Shunt Reactor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

GE

Zaporozhtransformator

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissin Electric

TBEA

Trench Group

Hilkar

Beijing Power Equipment Group

HYOSUNG

Shunt Reactor Breakdown Data by Type

Oil-Immersed

Air-Core

Shunt Reactor Breakdown Data by Application

Electric Utilities

Industrial Verticals

