At 4.1% CAGR, Laboratory Equipment Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 62600 million USD by 2025

The global Laboratory Equipment market is valued at 45300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 62600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bel-Art Products

Bellco Glass

Biocision

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Brand Gmbh (Germany)

Chemglass Life Sciences Inc.

Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Cole-Parmer

Coorstek

Corning

Kimble Chase

Mettler-Toledo International

Savillex

Scilabware Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vitlab Gmbh

Wheaton Science Products

Wilmad-Labglass

A laboratory equipment is, broadly speaking, a device or tool used for scientific purposes, including the study of both natural phenomena and theoretical research. However, amid intense competition, general labware market movers face significant challenges as the scope of innovations is comparatively limited in this segment, says the report.

The market is in great need of higher quality equipment and time-saving, autoprecision device. This is leading to manufacturing outsourcing to developing economies, it is claimed. China, so far the second largest market in Asia for lab equipment, is one of the fastest moving markets in the world, growing at around 20 percent per year.

This report focuses on Laboratory Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laboratory Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analytical Equipment

General Equipment

Support Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes

