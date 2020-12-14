At 35.2% CAGR, Holographic Imaging Market Size & Share | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025

Global Holographic Imaging Market is valued at USD 448.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3701.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 35.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Holographic Imaging Market Report–

Holographic Imaging devices produce a 3D image of objects by recording the split beam of a light from laser. Holographic imaging aids the healthcare professionals to keep their diagnosis infection free and providing a healthy diagnosis. The recorded interference enables to view real 3D image. The existing 3D technologies like 3D rotational angiography, 3D-CT, and 3D ultrasound revolutionized medicine allow the professionals to observe patient’s anatomy without any incisions. The invention of lasers optical holography has become a popular technique for 3-D imaging macroscopic objects, information encryption and microscopy imaging. In a recent study published in Science Advances, Ivan Madan and an interdisciplinary research team in the departments of Ultrafast Microscopy and Electron Scattering, Physics, Science and Technology in Switzerland, the U.K. and Spain, detailed the development of a hologram using local electromagnetic fields. The scientists obtained the electromagnetic holograms with combined attosecond/nanometer resolution in an ultrafast transmission electron microscope (UEM).

Global holographic imaging market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application ,end-user and regional & country level. Based on product type, global holographic imaging market is classified as holographic display, microscopes, software, holographic prints and others. Based upon application, global holographic imaging market is classified as medical imaging, medical education and biomedical research. Based upon end-user, global holographic imaging market is classified as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes and hospitals and clinics.

The regions covered in this Global Holographic Imaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of holographic imaging is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global holographic imaging market report covers prominent players like EON Reality, Holoxica Limited, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Phase Holographic Imaging, Ovizio Imaging Systems NVSA, Zebra Imaging, Nanolive SA, RealView Imaging, EchoPixel, Lyncee Tec SA, zSpace and others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing awareness about the holographic imaging in medical education, medical research, and medical imaging purposes and rise in holography techniques adoption by the academic medical centers, surgeons, and biomedical researchers are the major factors expected to propel the holographic imaging market over the forecast period. For instance; In 2017, Researchers at American university UCLA developed a technology to improve the process for diagnosing chronic diseases, particularly in remote areas without expensive lab equipment. The technology uses extremely simple optical hardware and a lens-free microscope, as well as sophisticated algorithms that help to reconstruct the images of tissue samples. It could make much-needed diagnostic testing available and affordable for people in developing countries and remote areas that lack the expensive lab equipment currently used to perform tissue surgeries. However, the high computational cost of processing, issues associated with projection under the sunlight, and the requirement for sophisticated and complicated recording methods may restrain the growth of global holographic imaging market.

Regional Analysis–

North America is anticipated to capture the largest share of global holographic imaging market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rise in biomedical research activities, adoption of holographic imaging by research academics centers and laboratories are expected to propel the market in this region. For instance; In 2015, Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) entered into a collaboration agreement with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to accelerate ongoing skin cancer research at UCSF.

Europe holds a significant share in holographic imaging market attributed to the increase in research and development activities and new products developments in this region within the forecast period. According to European Commission, in 2017, Scottish hard-tech company Holoxica was developing a 3D video device that generates live holograms based on input from computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. These types of advancements in near future propel the market growth in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Holographic Display Laser Touchable Piston Semi-transparent

Microscopes

Software

Holographic Prints

Others

By Application:

Medical Imaging Ophthalmology Dentistry Urology Otology Orthopedics Others

Medical Education

Biomedical Research

By End-User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

