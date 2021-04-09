At 31.4% CAGR, Electric Vehicle Battery Cell Market Size Set to Register 91500 million USD by 2024

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Electric Vehicle Battery Cell market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Electric Vehicle Battery Cell market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Vehicle Battery Cell market will register a 31.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 91500 million by 2024, from US$ 17800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Vehicle Battery Cell business

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BYD

Panasonic

CATL

OptimumNano

LG Chem

GuoXuan

Lishen

PEVE

AESC

Samsung

Lithium Energy Japan

Beijing Pride Power

BAK Battery

WanXiang

Hitachi

ACCUmotive

Boston Power

Electric vehicle battery cell is providing driving force by consuming the power and it is installed in the electric vehicle. Electric vehicle battery pack designed for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is complex and vary widely by manufacturers and specific application. However, they all incorporate a combination of several simple mechanical and electrical component systems which perform the basic required functions of the pack.

At present, in developed countries, the Electric Vehicle Battery Cell industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China, Japan, Korea, USA, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Cell production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Chinas Electric Vehicle Battery Cell industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity. Industry product type diversity has gradually improved. China has become largest international electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing country, in addition to middle and low electric vehicle battery cell products. Some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end Electric Vehicle Battery Cell products, and have already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Vehicle Battery Cell market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Electric Vehicle Battery Cell value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

NCM/NCA

LFP

LCO

LMO

Others

Segmentation by application:

HEV

BEV

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicle Battery Cell consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicle Battery Cell market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicle Battery Cell manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicle Battery Cell with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicle Battery Cell submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

