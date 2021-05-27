At 19% CAGR, Glufosinate Market to cross USD 2.09 billion by 2026

According to the research report, the global glufosinate market is registering a CAGR of 19% between 2019 to 2026. Substitute to glyphosate and paraquat and development of genetically modified glufosinate-tolerant crops have boosted the growth of the global glufosinate industry. However, the toxicity in flora & fauna hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rising demand from both developed and emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global glufosinate market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The global glufosinate market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to a strong presence of genetically modified glufosinate tolerant crops and the advantages that these glufosinate herbicides have over its predecessors coupled with huge consumer base and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising end users in developing countries such as China, and India.

Major market players

Bayer AG

Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd.

Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

UPL Limited

Jiangsu Seven Continents Green Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Nufarm limited

BASF SE

The aqueous suspension segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, as the aqueous suspension has advantages such as low cost, easy to manufacture, compatible with HDPE packaging. However, the soluble (liquid) concentrate segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the global glufosinate market, owing to advantages such as dust absence, easy usage, and its effectiveness.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global glufosinate industry. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, process, shell material, application, end user and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Glufosinate Market By Formulation Type

Aqueous Suspension

Liquid

Suspension Concentrate

Soluble (Liquid) Concentrate

Others

The oilseed & pulses segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to around one-fourth of the global glufosinate market. There is significant rise in the commercialization of this type of crop as they are treated as cash-generating crops, which has boosted the growth of the market. However, the cereals & grains segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to rising commercialization in the genetically modified cereals & grains.

