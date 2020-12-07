At 18.1% CAGR, Talent Management Software Market Size to Surpass USD 29700 Million by 2025

Latest research report on Talent Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

In 2018, the global Talent Management Software market size was 7860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019-2025

Talent management software enables the control and management of various aspects of HR actions and helps maintain employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, talent management software incorporates HR activities such as performance management, career pathing management, succession planning, compensation management, assessment and other core HRsolutions, for instance payroll management and leave management. Talent management software helps to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.

A rapid shift toward web-based applications and digitization is the major driver for the increased demand for software solutions, whereas the rate at which different industries are adopting talent management tools and solutions is further anticipated to result in the influx of new and enhanced tools in the marketplace.

The industry is expanding at a rapid rate owing to many reasons including extensive research and development activities, an optimistic investment landscape, and the increasing interest of large technological companies in the industry developments..

This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cornerstone Ondemand

IBM

Lumesse

Oracle

ADP

Peoplefluent

Skillsoft

Saba Software

Talentsoft

Workday

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

TalentGuard

Centranum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recruiting Management

Compensation Management

Employee Lifecycle Management

Learning and Training Management

Performance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Talent Management Software Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Talent Management Software Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Talent Management Software Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Talent Management Software Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Talent Management Software Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Talent Management Software Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Talent Management Software Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Talent Management Software Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

