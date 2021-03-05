At 15.9% CAGR, Laser Hair Removal Market Size Raising to USD 1597.44 Million by 2025

A recent report on Laser Hair Removal Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts, and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Laser Hair Removal Market is valued at 568.64 USD Million in 2018and expected to reach USD 1597.44 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period

Increasing demand for non-invasive hair removal procedures are expected to drive the growth of Laser Hair Removal Market

Get Sample of This Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1162

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Laser Hair Removal Manufacturers

laser Hair Removal market Report covers prominent top key players are like,

Hologic, Inc(Cynosure)

Apax Partners(Syneron Candela)

Fosun Pharma (Sisram)

XIO Group (Lumenis)

Elen s.p.a

Cutera

Lutronic

Venus Concept

Miracle Laser Systems, Inc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical, Inc)

Viora

Fotona

Sciton, Inc

Lynton Lasers Group

Sharplight Technologies Ltd

Laser hair removal is a procedure that uses a concentrated beam of light (laser) to remove unwanted hair. Laser hair removal may be a highly effective, permanent hair reduction method. This exceptional technology can treat whole body including under arms, legs, arms, chest, and back. It’s fast, comfortable and effective. Multiple laser hair removal treatments are needed for initial hair removal, and maintenance treatments could be needed. The demand for safe, long-lasting, and effective hair reduction for aesthetic also as medical indications is on the increase. A range of lasers and IPL systems are available and are the simplest option for long-term hair reduction. Laser hair removal is one among the foremost commonly done cosmetic procedures within the U.S.

Global laser hair removal market report is segmented on the basis of product, end-user and regional& country level. Based upon product laser hair removal market is classified as multiple standard wavelengths and specific standard wavelength. Based upon end-user laser hair removal market is classified as beauty spa and hospital.

The regions covered in this Global Laser Hair Removal market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Laser Hair Removal is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Laser Hair Removal market Report covers prominent players are like Hologic, Inc(Cynosure), Apax Partners(Syneron Candela), Fosun Pharma (Sisram), XIO Group (Lumenis), Elen s.p.a, Cutera, Lutronic, Venus Concept, Miracle Laser Systems, Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical, Inc), Viora, Fotona, Sciton, Inc, Lynton Lasers Group, Sharplight Technologies Ltd and others.

Increasing demand for non-invasive hair removal procedures are expected to drive the growth of Laser Hair Removal Market

Increasing demand for non-invasive hair removal procedures are expected to drive the growth of Laser Hair Removal Market. Laser hair removal is a non-surgical, non-invasive method of removing unwanted hair. The need for a rapid, noninvasive method for hair removal has led to the development of various light sources for hair removal. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) statistics, around 1,077,490 hair removal procedures were performed in 2018. In addition, increasing preference for noninvasive techniques for personal grooming is projected to give a stimulus to the adoption of various hair removal techniques. Improved standard of living and rising disposable income is another growth factor which is expected to drive the growth of this market. Continuously increasing concern towards beauty and personal care has supported the growth of the laser hair removal market. Furthermore, government supportive activities in emerging economies have been enforcing the companies to develop advanced products that lead to efforts from various multinational corporations, thereby rising overall consumption of hair removal products in last few years. For example, MedlaserUSA statistical analysis of laser and pulsed light hair removal procedures carried out in 2017 exposes that out of the total number of procedures, 1.9% were 18 years and under, 39.6% aged 19-34, 40.2% aged 35-50, 14.9% aged 51-64, and 2.3% were 65 and above. However, a high cost of organic cosmetics and fluctuation in crude material supply are the factors hampering the growth of laser hair removal market.

North America is dominating the Laser Hair Removal Market

North America is anticipated to be the dominant regional market owing to increasing demand for hair removal treatments, presence of a number of well-established dermatology clinics, and quick adoption of advanced technologies. Nowadays, Laser hair removal is one of the most common aesthetic procedures performed in the United States. Laser hair removal is a noninvasive way to reduce or remove unwanted body hair. With more than one million procedures performed in 2016, laser hair removal is one of the most popular minimally invasive cosmetic treatments in the United States. The Epicare-Zenith Laser System Represents a Revolution in Next-Generation Technology. According to this source, the value of the global hair removal devices market amounted to 880.2 million U.S. dollars in 2017, and is forecasted to rise to about 1.35 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. Europe is second largest Laser Hair Removal Market, due to rising cases of skin disorders in the emerging economies and increase disposable income levels. In addition, changing lifestyle, rising spending power of consumers, and rapidly growing medical tourism market in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, such as India and Japan, will drive the market in forecast period.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Laser Hair Removal Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Laser Hair Removal Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Laser Hair Removal Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Laser Hair Removal Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/laser-hair-removal-market-growth

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: Https://Brandessenceresearch.Biz

Website: https://businessstatsnews.com