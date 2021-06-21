At 15.3% CAGR, Shale Gas Market will Reach $214 billion by 2022

Shale gas refers to unconventional natural gas, trapped in the shale formation, which is derived by hydraulic fracturing process. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the US and its interest as a potential gas shale is expected to increase in the rest of the world. According to the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration, by 2035, 46% of the United States’ natural gas supply will come from shale gas. Analyst is expecting that shale gas will greatly expand worldwide energy supply. China is predicted to have the world’s largest shale gas reserves. As per the Obama administration increased shale gas development will enable to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Shale gas is emerging as an ideal energy source, owing to its abundancy, low carbon foot print and comparatively low price than conventional energy source such as natural gas, coal, nuclear and hydro. However, the issue of water scarcity due to hydraulic fracturing technique may hamper its production. Moreover, the unstructured regulatory framework in the European countries may dampen its producers to some extent. The global shale gas consumption is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%, thereby, fostering the market growth.

In end user segment, power generation and industrial sector jointly accounted for about two-third of the shale gas market and is projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. The growth of these segments is attributed to preferred use of shale gas for power generation due to its abundant availability and cost-effective nature. However, in terms of volume, industrial sector is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 13.3%.

The key companies profiled in this shale gas market report are:

Baker Hughes Incorporation

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

BHP Billiton Limited

Royal Dutch Shell

ConcoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Key Findings of Shale Gas Market:

The North American shale gas market is expected to maintain its foothold in the market throughout the analysis period registering a CAGR of 12.6%, in terms of revenue.

In Asia-Pacific shale gas market, power generation accounted for the highest consumption of about 37%, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.5%.

Residential and commercial sector collectively accounted for 34% shale gas market share.

The European shale gas market revenue for transportation application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 68.5%.

The U.S. was the largest shale gas producer followed by Canada and China in the global shale gas market.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive shale gas view is offered.

Forecast Global shale gas Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.

The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.

All vital Global shale gas Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, end user and Geographical Regions.

