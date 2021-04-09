At 14.4% CAGR, Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report by Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Top Players are VigiLanz, Becton, Wolters Kluwer N.V., GOJO Industries, RL Solutions, HyGreen

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is valued at USD 380.3 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 975.2 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026- Increasing adoption of infection surveillance solutions to identify the infections along with evaluating the preventive measures is the key factor contributing to the growth of the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market across the world

What Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report Will Provide?

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Infection Surveillance Solutions market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Scope of Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report-

Infection surveillance solution is used for infection prevention and control program that want to perform comprehensive surveillance for healthcare-associated infections and epidemiologically important organisms. It helps to form, implement, support and sustain evidence-based interventions to stop healthcare-associated infections and organism transmissions. Infection surveillance is intended to continuously monitor and manage information of HAIs for public health assessment, early detection of malady and to make sure acceptable execution of preventive measures. HAIs are infections that patients get while receiving treatment for medical or surgical conditions and lots of HAIs are preventable. These viruses will usually inflicting morbidity, mortality and important economic and social impact on communities. Infection surveillance solutions facilitate to minimize these risks for patients, residents, visitors and workers.

Global infection surveillance solutions market report is segmented on the basis of product, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon product, global infection surveillance solutions market is classified into software and services. Based upon software, the market is sub-classified into on-premise and web-based. Based upon services, global infection surveillance solutions market is sub-classified into product support & maintenance services, training & consulting services and implementation services. Based upon end-user, global infection surveillance solutions market is classified into hospitals, long-term care facilities, homecare agencies & hospices, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, ambulatory care centers, academic institutes and others.

The programs which help in the effective management of healthcare-acquired infections in healthcare settings are known as infection surveillance solutions programs. Rising hospital-acquired infections prevalence coupled with increasing antibiotic resistance of microbes are some of the factors fueling the growth of infection surveillance solution market. Moreover, the rising usage of automation in healthcare settings is also expecting to escalate the growth of the market and is expected to do so in the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US more than 23 thousand deaths and 2 Mn people are falling sick each year due to drug-resistant bacteria. Based on the California Department of Public Health, more than 18,000 hospitals acquired infections cases are reported in around 400 hospitals in 2016. Based on the statistics provided by the European Commission, approximately 25,000 individuals die due to rising antibiotic-resistance bacteria in European Union, globally. This rising antibiotic-resistance trend is expected to cause a huge burden in the management of infection and will increase the patient pool which indirectly is expected to boost the market demand for infection surveillance solution. However, the high cost of solution coupled with a lack of expertise is expected to inhibit the growth of the infection surveillance solution market.

An increasing number of surgeries due to rising trauma cases, burn cases, chronic and acute wounds and due to other reasons have led to a rise in the hospitals stays. The rising hospital stays increase the risk of hospital-acquired infections for patients who are staying in the hospital for the treatment. The factor is expected to indirectly contribute to increasing the demand for infection surveillance solution in the hospitals and other healthcare centers. The growing healthcare spending, rising clinical trials, and research & development activities are also expected to propel the growth of infection surveillance solutions market. Furthermore, rising initiatives by the governmental organization have also contributed to the market growth of infection surveillance solutions. Additionally, the Canadian Nosocomial Infection Surveillance Program introduced by the Public Health Agency in Canada. The Centre for Communicable Diseases and Infection Control and Canada-based National Microbiology Laboratory has initiated this program to Canadian healthcare facilities. Until now, around 55 hospitals have participated in this program in Canada. This growing adoption of infection surveillance solutions is expected to boost the market growth and estimated to show a growing trend in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this infection surveillance solutions market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of infection surveillance solutions is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Infection Surveillance Solutions-

Infection surveillance solutions market report covers prominent players are VigiLanz, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Atlas Medical Software, Wolters Kluwer N.V., GOJO Industries, Inc., RL Solutions, HyGreen, Inc., Truven Health Analytics., Premier, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Deb Group Ltd and others.

News-

VigiLanz Launched COVID Quick Start, a Respiratory Viral Illness Prevention Software, Partnering with Datica for Rapid Deployment

May 20th, 2020; VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, announced a new solution COVID Quick Start. This solution will enable hospitals to prepare for, prevent, and respond to the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral illnesses. Further, COVID Quick Start gives hospitals customizable real-time alerts and reports to manage viral outbreaks and exposures. Additionally, collaboration with Datica for rapid deployment and supported by a team of VigiLanz’s certified infection perfectionists, the software is designed to alleviate the burden on hospital IT resources and clinical staff while increasing patient safety. COVID Quick Start uses VigiLanz’s clinical surveillance platform to assist hospitals adapt to the evolving conditions related to respiratory viral illnesses.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Dynamics–

Increasing adoption of infection surveillance solutions to identify the infections along with evaluating the preventive measures is the key factor contributing to the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market across the world. Also, high prevalence rate of hospital-acquired infections such as urinary tract infections and surgical site infections are also supplementing the demand for infection surveillance solutions. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention detects that nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually acquire HCAIs while being treated for other health issues and that more than 98,000 patients die due to these. Additionally, healthcare-associated infections (HAI) are a threat to patient safety. HAIs are infections that patients get while receiving treatment for medical or surgical conditions. For example; CDC provides national control in surveillance, epidemic investigations, laboratory research, and prevention of healthcare-associated infections. CDC uses awareness increased through these activities to detect infections and develop new strategies to prevent healthcare-associated infections.

Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgeries and growing awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities across the globe are also fostering the demand of infection surveillance solutions market. For instance; the infection control assessment tools were developed by CDC to assist health departments in assessing infection prevention practices and guide quality improvement activities. These tools are also used to conduct internal quality improvement audits by healthcare facilities. Also, the increasing initiatives by the government such as reimbursement policies and improvement of healthcare infrastructure across the globe are also majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the global infection surveillance solutions market.

However, high cost of the software, lack of proper knowledge and reluctance of medical professionals towards the advanced healthcare benefits may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT and increasing government initiatives for prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and collaboration with market players for raising awareness regarding the innovative and more effective solutions and services will create wide opportunities for the players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market during forecast period.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate infection surveillance solutions market with the potential rate due to technological advancements, higher awareness among patients about better healthcare services and better healthcare facilities in this region. In addition, favourable government policies for preventing HAIs and increase in number of research collaborations, increasing incidence of HAIs, rising awareness among the people about pandemics and rising healthcare expenditure in are also supplementing the market growth in this region. According to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients is affected by an HAI in the United States. Also, presence of major players, continuous progress in healthcare settings and expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising incidences of HAIs, higher rate of population, increasing number of hospitals &laboratories, rising awareness and availability to advanced healthcare facilities and rapid improvement in the health insurance sector in this region. Additionally, rising initiatives by government bodies to control the HAIs and increase in number of research collaborations are also augmenting the market growth. For instance; The Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC) is a multi-national, voluntary, organization dedicated to the advancement of infection control practice. APSIC helps to minimize hospital associated infections, monitor and control emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and improved patient outcomes.

Key Benefits for Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report–

Global infection surveillance solutions Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global infection surveillance solutions Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global infection surveillance solutions Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global infection surveillance solutions Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Software On-premise Web-based

Services Product Support & Maintenance Services Training & Consulting Services Implementation Services



By End-User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Homecare Agencies & Hospices

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Institutes

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa.

