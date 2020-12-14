At 12.80% CAGR, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Size Raising to USD 1337.59 Million by 2025

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is valued at USD 575.65 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1337.59 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 12.80% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Reports –

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time or monitor glucose readings over a period of time. By using a continuous glucose monitor, patient CGM system will automatically receive glucose readings every 5 minutes allowing patient to fingerstick less often. CGM can be castoff with or without an insulin pump. A small, reusable transmitter connects to the sensor wire and sends real-time readings wirelessly to a receiver, so the operator can view the information. With some systems, a well-suited smart device with the CGM system app can serve as the display device. The receiver or compatible clever device displays current glucose levels, as well as historical trends in levels.

Global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market report is segmented on the basis of component type, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on component type, global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is classified as transmitters & receivers, sensors, and insulin pumps. Based upon end-user, global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is classified into hospitals, homecare diagnostics, and others.

The regions covered in this continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market report covers prominent players like Pfizer Inc., Ypsomed, Baxter International Inc., Novo Nordisk, Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corporation, Medtronic, Inc. Dexcom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Insulet Corporation, GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and others.

Market Dynamics –

The global continuous glucose monitoring industry is driven by increasing number of people suffering from diabetes that demands continuous monitoring of the glucose level. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people suffering from diabetes was 415 million in 2015, which is expected to reach approximately 640 million by 2040. As per WHO data, approximately half of all mortality can be associated with high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. However, high cost and low availability of CGM systems in the developing countries can hinder the growth of CGM market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising need for the diagnosis of hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic conditions in an individual, and increasing need of research and development by the key players would create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies.

Europe holds the second position in the market. The growth of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market in Europe is primarily due to the high penetration of smartphones, and increasing number of diabetic patients in the region.

Asia-Pacific has a huge market potential for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). As per the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, practically 60% of the world’s diabetic population resides in the Asia Pacific region. However, high commonness of the infection in emerging nations, for example, India and China has been pushing market development in the region.

Market Segmentation –

By Component Type analysis

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Insulin Pumps

By End User analysis

Hospitals

Homecare Diagnostics

Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

