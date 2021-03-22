At 12.67% CAGR, Identity and Access Management Market Size Set to Register 23.30 Billion USD by 2025

The demand for Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 10.12 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.30 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.67% from 2019 to 2025. The global identity and access management is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

Market Analysis of Identity and Access Management (IAM)-

Global Identity and access management (IAM) market is segmented in solution, service, deployment type, industry vertical and region. On the basis of solution, market is divided in to advanced authentication, identity proofing services and others. By service, market is divided in to Professional Services and Managed Services. By deployment type market is divided in to cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical market is divided in to banking, healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods & retail, energy & utility, public sector and others

The study provides a crucial view of global identity and access management market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment, end-user and region. On the basis of component, provisioning, password management, directory services, advanced authentication, and audit, compliance & governance and others. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise, and cloud. Based upon end-user, the market is segmented into telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, public sector and utilities, energy, BFSI, education and others. On the basis of country level, global identity and access management market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global Identity and access management (IAM) market are Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Traxion Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics LLP, Aware Inc., Equifax Inc. and others

Identity and access management (IAM) Market Dynamics –

Identity and access management benefits are many and include the verification of user and device identities and management of their access to enterprise resources. Typically, IAM enables new applications and services to be accessed quickly and securely by providing the necessary user information to applications for automation and decision making purposes. Its benefits also include a central identity database which stores the necessary information about identities and their attributes to be used by all systems for access management, gather business intelligence, and improve information security. As companies become more aware of the identity and access management benefits for business such as compliance, or cybercrime and threat management, they implement an effective IAM program and technology, and employ skilled Certified Identity and Access Manager (CIAM). In many organizations, users sometimes have more access privileges than necessary. A robust IAM system can add an important layer of protection by ensuring a consistent application of user access rules and policies across an organization. Identity and access management systems can enhance business productivity. The systems’ central management capabilities can reduce the complexity and cost of safeguarding user credentials and access.

Identity and access management (IAM) is used to understand the business benefits in terms of management control, operational efficiency, cost savings, and business development for e-Commerce. The identity and access management market is primarily driven by the increased demand in security governance, enforcement concerns, distributed systems and workforce, and also for lower quality of security services within organizations. For instance according to Varonis In 2016, 3 billion Yahoo accounts were hacked in one of the biggest breaches of all time. Whereas in same year Uber reported that hackers stole over 57 million riders and drivers information. Because of this type of incidents, companies have to install identity and access management systems for better security. Additionally Modifications in technology is one of the factors forcing organizations to seek identity and access management solution. Such as The Internet of Things (IoT) will make almost every object connected to the Internet and each other including drones, cars, and household devices. In addition to this Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies by several organizations are increasingly allow users to use their private devices for work purposes making security and privacy a real challenge. Furthermore Technological development in this market provides an opportunity to the market.

The global identity and access management market is expected to witness a lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to the increasing need for compliance management, reduction of risk, and prevention of advanced insider threats in the BFSI sector drive the market. In addition, growing risks of data exposure, data loss, data leakage, insider attacks, and insecure usage is also driving the demand for identity and access management. These cyber-attacks are mainly fueled by the rising adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud-based services, Internet of Things (IoT), and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) across organizations worldwide. Furthermore, increasing trend of mobility is also fostering the demand for IAM solutions in various sectors. However, lack of effective identity and access management poses significant risks to compliance and to organizations overall security, which can hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing adoption of cloud and SaaS applications in BFSI sector and expansion of the banking sector in emerging economies may provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is dominating the Identity and access management (IAM) Market

North America held the largest market share of xx% in 2018 of global identity and access management market within the forecast period. North America is the most affected region with cyber-attacks in the world. It is considered to be the most advanced region with regard to adoption of cyber technology and infrastructure. In addition, presence of leading players and growing demand for identity and access management in various industries, such as energy, education, telecom, IT and etc. in this region are also supplementing the market growth. Europe is expected to capture the second largest position in the market owing to the increasing demand of identity and access management from small- and medium-sized enterprises in major countries like Germany, France, and the UK.

Asia Pacific Market is expected to record significant growth in forecast period, due to growing cyber threats and deployment of IAM solutions across developing countries in the region. According to spain-australia.org, in 2016, 66% of Asia-Pacific organizations, have increased the cyber security budgets. This was more marked in India by 92% and in China 78% and much less in Hong Kong 52% and Australia 50%.

Key Benefits for Identity and access management (IAM) market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Identity and access management (IAM) Market Segmentation –

By solution

Advanced Authentication



Identity Proofing Services



Others



By service

Professional Services



Managed Services



By deployment type

Cloud



On-premises



By industry vertical

Banking



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Consumer Goods & Retail



Energy & Utility



Public Sector



Others



By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S



Canada



Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Middle East and Africa



GCC



Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa



