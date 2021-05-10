At 12.3% of CAGR, North America Patch Cable Market Anticipated to Grow $2.39 Billion By 2025 | Black Box, Corning, CommScope, General Cable, CP Technologies, and Major Custom Cable

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “North America Patch Cable Market By Product Type (Copper Cable and Fiber Optic), Cable Category (CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, Multimode Optical Fiber, RG6, and Others), Application (Networking and Non-Networking), and End Use (Industrial, Enterprise, Broadcast, IT & Network Security, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the North America patch cable market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the North America patch cable market. Key segments analyzed in the research include product type, cable category, application, end use and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each product type, cable category, application, end use and region for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Top 10 leading companies in the North America patch cable market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and North America patch cable products and services.

Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Black Box, Corning, CommScope, General Cable, CP Technologies, Major Custom Cable Inc., Legrand North America LLC, Quabbin Wire & Cable Corporation, Panduit Corp., and Schneider Electric. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current North America patch cable market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2027 to determine new opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the North America patch cable

Key Offerings of the Report:

Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis. Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

North America Patch Cable Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Copper Cable Fiber Optics

By Cable Category:

CAT 3 CAT 5 CAT 5E CAT 6 CAT 6A CAT 7 Multimode Optical Fiber RG6 Others

By Application:

Networking Non-Networking

By End Use:

Industrial Enterprise Broadcast IT & Network Security Others

By Region:

U.S. Canada Mexico

CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 331 Pages]

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: North America Patch Cable Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: North America Patch Cable Market, By Cable Category

Chapter 6: North America Patch Cable Market, By Application

Chapter 7: North America Patch Cable Market, By End Use

Chapter 8: North America Patch Cable Market, By Country

Chapter 9: Company Profile

