At 10.1% CAGR, Nuclear Medicine Market Size & Share | Global Industry Report, 2021-2027

Nuclear Medicine Market is valued at USD 8.12 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.8 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

Top Nuclear Medicine Companies

Nuclear Medicine Market Report covers prominent players are like,

Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Covidien, Plc

Eczacibasi-Monrol

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company)

IBA Group

Isotec, Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd

Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Urenco Limited

Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc.

Nuclear Medicine Market report is segmented on the basis of type, procedural volumes, application, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon type, nuclear medicine market is classified as diagnostic nuclear medicine, therapeutic nuclear medicine, research nuclear medicine and other. Based upon procedural volumes, nuclear medicine market is classified into diagnostic procedures, therapeutic procedures and other. Based upon application, nuclear medicine market is classified into oncology, cardiology, neurology, thyroid, lymphoma, endocrinology and other. Based upon end-user, nuclear medicine market is classified into diagnostic centers, hospitals, research centers and other.

Market Analysis of Nuclear Medicine-

Nuclear medicine is involving the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Nuclear Medicine images can support the physician in diagnosing of many diseases and conditions such as analyze kidney and spleen function, image blood flow and function of the heart and scan the lungs for respiratory and blood-flow problems. Nuclear medicine uses radioactive materials helps to diagnose and treat a wide variety of diseases and disorders. It provides unique information about the human body and health. Nowadays nuclear medicine is expected to be the most sensitive approach to measure in vivo physiology, biochemistry and metabolism. The future development of nuclear medicine depends on an infrastructure of physics, mathematics and chemical biology.

The regions covered in this Global Nuclear Medicine market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Nuclear Medicine is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing prevalence of anxiety and diagnosis of various disorders drives the nuclear medicine market.

Growing prevalence of anxiety and diagnosis of various disorders is driving the nuclear medicine market. Pharmaceutical agents play a major role in the prevention of atherosclerosis and its consequences such as heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. The prevalence of anxiety disorders across the world varies from 2.5 to 7 % by country. Globally, it is expected that around 284 million people experienced an anxiety disorder in 2017, making it the most prevalent mental health or neurodevelopmental disorder. The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the key factor supporting nuclear medicine market growth. Cancer care providers should be trained to recognize CVD and provide any necessary interventions concurrently with cancer therapy. However, high cost, shortage of isotopes, and risk from traditional/alternative diagnostic procedures are hampering the growth of the market. Increasing production of radio pharmaceuticals from cyclotrons, efficient diagnosis and treatments, increasing therapeutic application areas and replacement of old/traditional equipment are some of the opportunities that are boosting the growth of the market.

North America is dominating the Nuclear Medicine Market

North America expected to grow large amount of diagnostic radioisotopes segment in Nuclear Medicine market. The Volume of PET/CT procedures performed, whereas cardiology and neurology account for about 4% each. Nuclear cardiology represents more than 50% of the nuclear medicine procedures done in the United States; on the other hand it signifies only 14% of those done in Europe. In Asia-Pacific, the medical use of ionizing radiation remains a rapidly changing field, and medical radiation exposure has been on the rise, with 39% of the Asia-Pacific countries in healthcare level. The Asia-Pacific region is growing economically despite the economic decline away in the developed countries.

Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation –

By Type:- Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, Research Nuclear Medicine, Other

By Procedural Volumes:- Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures, Other

By Application:- Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid, Lymphoma, Endocrinology, Other

By End User:- Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers, Other

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

