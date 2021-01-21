Asus Vivobook Flip Touchscreen Laptop Profits From Sale

The Asus Vivobook Flip is an excellent touchscreen laptop that can only please you thanks to its touchscreen. In addition, he is currently using the sales with a reduction of 200 euros to his original price.

ASUS Vivobook S: a laptop for work

The Asus Vivobook S is a laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an IPS panel. You can take it anywhere as it is not very thick (1.59cm) for 1.5kg. Thanks to its definition and a Harman / Kardon certified audio system, you can enjoy your films and series on the go.

What is interesting is that it comes with a hinge that can be rotated 360 degrees. When folded in the opposite direction, it turns into a tablet.

Under the keyboard we have:

an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8 GB of memory (RAM) and 512 GB of storage space in the SSD.

This laptop also has NumPad functionality, which turns the touchpad into a numeric keypad.

While it was set at 899 euros, it is currently 699 euros. And for storing your documents, here is another good plan for an external SSD.

Why crack?

Very compact laptop PC conversion into a tablet Power of the Ryzen 5 in 1 second

