Astronishing Outlay of Tertiary Butyl Acetate Market Offer Huge Growth by Top Vendors Like LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Jigs Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Taizhou Original chemical Co.

The Global Tertiary Butyl Acetate Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Tertiary Butyl Acetate market. Tertiary or tert-butyl acetate is a colorless flammable liquid with a mild odor. Tert-butyl acetate is soluble in water and miscible in ethanol and ether. It is one of the four butyl acetate isomers, other being isobutyl acetate, n-butyl acetate, and s-butyl acetate. Tert- butyl acetate is produced by reacting isobutylene with acetic acid in presence of an acid catalyst and excess reactant. Tert-butyl acetate is primarily used as a solvent or thinner and finds application across various end-use industries. It is used as a solvent for production of household & industrial cleaners, lacquers, enamels, inks & digital inks, adhesives, and sealants. It is also used as an additive in motor fuels to improve their anti-knocking properties. It is used in production of coating products, specifically in polyurethane & surface coating, lacquers and enamels. Tert-butyl acetate is also used as an organic intermediate in synthesis of other chemical compounds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Jigs Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Taizhou Original chemical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Derong Chemical Co., Ltd., Yueyang Fuhe Technology Co., Ltd., Yueyang Juyuan Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Prechem New Materials Co. Ltd.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the tertiary butyl acetate market is segmented into:

Laboratory Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of application, the tertiary butyl acetate market is segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Gasoline Additive

Flavors & Fragrances

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the tert-butyl acetate market over the forecast period. Rising demand for automotive coatings owing to growth of the automobile industry in the region is expected to drive demand for tert-butyl acetate. For instance, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, over 27 million vehicles were sold in China in 2018. According to the same source, the automobile market in China is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020 and 35 million units by 2025.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Tertiary Butyl Acetate market in 2027?

of Tertiary Butyl Acetate market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Tertiary Butyl Acetate market?

the global Tertiary Butyl Acetate market? Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

in this market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

of the market? What are s ales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

of market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

