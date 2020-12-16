Astronishing Outlay of Bispyribac Sodium Market Offer Huge Growth by Top Vendors Like Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Hubei Huida Technology Development Co., Ltd., Hefei Xingyu Chemical Co.

The Global Bispyribac Sodium Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Bispyribac Sodium market. Bispyribac sodium is a type of herbicide that is used for controlling the growth of unwanted plants such as perennial grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds. The application of bisyribac sodium helps in increasing the yield of crop. Bispyribac sodium market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period as this herbicide can be used both, before and after the plantation of crops, preventing them from the growth of unwanted weeds.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global bispyribac sodium market is segmented into:

≥95%

<95%

On the basis of application, the global bispyribac sodium market is segmented into:

Rice

Wheat

Others

Key players are mainly focusing on merger and acquisitions in order to gain a higher share in the global bispyribac sodium market. For instance, in June 2017, Kumiai Chemical Industry, a Japan-based agrochemical manufacturer, entered into an agreement with PI Industries Limited (PI), an India-based agrochemical ingredient player, for the manufacturing and distribution of bispyribac sodium in India.In terms of regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for rice plantation in this region, which is expected to increase demand for bispyribac sodium as an herbicide. For instance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2015, China witnessed a total rice production of 4.8 tons/hectare which increased and reached 4.9 tons/hectare in 2018; and India recorded 2.4 tons/hectare of rice production which further increased and reached 2.5 tons/hectare in 2018. This factor is expected to increase the market share of Asia Pacific in the global bispyribac sodium market during the forecast period.

