Astronaut Space Suits Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Astronaut Space Suits market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Astronaut Space Suits market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Astronaut Space Suits investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Astronaut Space Suits Market:

Collins Aerospace, Final Frontier Design, The Boeing Company, David Clark Company, and NPP Zvezda



The astronaut space suits market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

The increasing investments in deep space human exploration programs by countries, like the United States, China, India, and Russia, are anticipated to generate demand for spacesuits during the forecast period.

The development of new and advanced spacesuits with advanced materials for low weight and enhanced mobility is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. The market for astronaut spacesuits is consolidated with limited players in the market.

EVA Suits Segment Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2019

The EVA suits segment currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The extravehicular activities (EVA) are generally the spacewalks taken by the astronauts for activities like planetary exploration, repairing of the satellites, and other extremal activities on the space station. The EVA suits (Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) suits) provide environmental protection, communications, mobility, and life support for astronauts. The development of new spacesuits for human space exploration programs is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the coming years. In October 2019, NASA unveiled the xEMU spacesuit for extra-vehicular activities on the surface of the moon for the space mission planned in 2024. Furthermore, NASA plans to make modifications and upgrade the suits in the future for extra-vehicular activities on the surface of Mars.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region of the market is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, and India among others are forging ahead with their human space exploration plans to send humans for planetary exploration in the coming years. China under its human space exploration program planned to construct and operate a space station in low earth orbit (LEO). The country plans to complete the construction of the space station by 2024. Furthermore, the China National Space Administration also announced to carry out human exploration to the moon by the 2030s. Also, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced to send four astronauts for its human mission planned to be launched in 2022. For this launch, ISRO developed a new spacesuit (prototype unveiled in September 2018) for the astronauts, with one oxygen cylinder carrying capacity. Such space exploration programs are anticipated to generate demand for IVA suits and EVA suits in the coming years.

