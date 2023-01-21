Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin introduced on Fb that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aldrin, who made historical past together with Neil Armstrong as the primary people to set foot on the floor of the moon, mentioned the marriage came about on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.

“I’m happy to announce that my longtime love and accomplice, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I’ve tied the knot. We had been joined in holy matrimony in a small non-public ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping youngsters,” he wrote.

The publish acquired 53,000 Fb “likes” and “loves” by Saturday and was accompanied by a number of images of the newlyweds.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic stroll on the lunar floor, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to ship a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.