Astrazeneca vaccine also recommended for people over 65 | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The corona vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca is now also recommended in Germany for people over 65. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) announced in advance in Berlin on Thursday that vaccination with the drug “is recommended for all age groups”. This was decided on Wednesday, but there is still a mandatory comment procedure. At the end of January, Stiko initially recommended the vaccine only for people between the ages of 18 and 64.

According to Stiko, the decision is based “on an intensive analysis and evaluation of new study data that only became available in advance in recent days”. The vaccine’s effectiveness has been “impressively proven” in terms of preventing Covid 19 diseases and, in particular, in terms of preventing serious disease progression, the panel said, referring to data from England and Scotland, where the preparation widely used.

Stiko’s updated vaccination advice was initially unavailable on Thursday. The committee justified the preliminary statement with the extraordinary situation and the population’s great, understandable need for information. The Federal Ministry of Health had previously announced the move.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke of good news for all elderly people awaiting vaccination. “You can be vaccinated faster.” The new research data also showed that the vaccine is even more effective if the interval between the first and second vaccination is twelve weeks. The Stiko strongly recommends this too. The recommendations would now be implemented “very quickly” in the vaccination regulation.

At the end of January, the Stiko – unlike the EU Medicines Agency EMA – initially recommended the vaccine only for people between 18 and 64 years because there were no data on the effect in the elderly. Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens recently announced a review – stressing that he never criticized the vaccine itself. It was always about the initially thin data. The Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had previously been approved in the EU, each with no age restrictions.

The vaccine, called AZD1222, was developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford. It has been widely used in the UK since January and, unlike the Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature. It is also cheaper than the so-called mRNA vaccines from the other two manufacturers.

According to the developers, a longer period between the first and second vaccine dose has a positive effect on the effectiveness. At least 12 weeks apart, the vaccine was 81 percent effective, according to a recently published study. This was only 55 percent if there were only six weeks between the two vaccinations.

In a debate on Astrazeneca in Germany in recent weeks, experts stressed the preparation’s safety and effectiveness. In its opinion of January 29, the Stiko had written that the vaccine was considered “suitable for individual protection and to fight the pandemic”. So far there are no studies directly comparing the three vaccines.

Side effects such as headache, fever or pain at the injection site may occur with all three vaccines. According to experts, this reaction shows that the body produces antibodies.