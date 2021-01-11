Astonishing Outlay of Fecal Microbiome Transplant Market Offers Huge Growth by Top Vendors Like Rebiotix Inc., Finch Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics

Fecal microbiota transplantation refers to the practice of transplanting stool from a healthy donor into the gastrointestinal tract of the patient. This procedure restores the balance of bacteria in the digestive tract by replenishing the population of ‘good’ bacteria that is either suppressed by the overpopulation of ‘bad’ bacteria or has been killed. Prepared fecal microbiota transplantation is a thoroughly screened process. It is carried out in the lower gastrointestinal tract through colonoscopy or enema and in the upper gastrointestinal tract through the nasoduodenal or nasogastric tube. Currently, fecal microbiota transplantation is being studied for the treatment of Clostridium difficile infection but can be used for the treatment of gut dysbiosis after heavy treatment such as chemotherapy. Patietns with recurrent clostridium infections treated with fecal microbiota transplantation have shown high rates of success. A study has found that 90% recurrent C. difficile cases treated with fecal microbiota transplantation achieve clinical resolution. Thus, this has elevated fecal microbiota transplantation as an emerging treatment for a wide range of disorders, including fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, myoclonus dystopia, chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, insulin resistance, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and autism.

Top Key Players: Rebiotix Inc., Finch Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics, and Crestovo LLC.

