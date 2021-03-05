Astonishing Growth in Wifi Network Cameras Market to 2027 | HIKVISION, Kodak, Dahua (LeChange), FLIR Systems

The increased adoption of these cameras in commercial buildings and the need for security in residential applications coupled with the rising trend of smart homes are expected to drive the WiFi Network Cameras market over the coming years. Residential security is a major concern among homeowners owing to the escalating rate of home burglary and squatting. The growing number of smartphone users and the availability of attractive instalment policies for security solutions are driving the residential market. The key benefits of these cameras are remote video surveillance, intruder alarms, access control, and perimeter surveillance. With the growth in fast pace living within cities and the aging world population, surveillance at home has become ubiquitous in ensuring comfort and safety.

Interactive product releases and new product launches coupled with ongoing research & development (R&D) and innovation activities in the camera and networking technology are some of the key strategic initiatives adopted by market players. Remote monitoring, easy installation, cost-effective, and limitless storage capabilities have boosted the adoption of cameras across various industry verticals. These factors are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. HIKVISION, 2. Kodak, 3. Dahua (LeChange), 4. FLIR Systems, 5. Tyco Security Products, 6. Axis Communications, 7. Motorola, 8. Samsung, 9. Infinova, 10. Tiandy

What is Wifi Network Cameras Market Scope?

The “Global Wifi Network Cameras Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wifi Network Cameras industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Wifi Network Cameras market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Wifi Network Cameras market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wifi Network Cameras market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Wifi Network Cameras market.

What is Wifi Network Cameras Market Segmentation?

The global WiFi Network Cameras market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Residential Applications, Commercial Applications, Public Utilities Applications, and others. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Fisheye, Dome, Bullet, and others.

What is Wifi Network Cameras Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wifi Network Cameras market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Wifi Network Cameras market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wifi Network Cameras Market Size

2.2 Wifi Network Cameras Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wifi Network Cameras Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Wifi Network Cameras Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wifi Network Cameras Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wifi Network Cameras Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Wifi Network Cameras Sales by Product

4.2 Global Wifi Network Cameras Revenue by Product

4.3 Wifi Network Cameras Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wifi Network Cameras Breakdown Data by End User

