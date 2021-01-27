Astonishing growth in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Development, Trends, Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2025: Bell Canada, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Datora Telecom, Deutsche Telecom AG, EE Limited, Ericsson AB
Global virtual reality in healthcare market was valued at US$ 260.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,441.4 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period. High demand to decrease healthcare complexity and ongoing technological advancements is anticipated to propel the growth in adoption of virtual reality. Although it may sound like an extraordinary or expensive solution, VR is also surprisingly affordable and definitely accessible to the general public. So many experts recommended these methods, it is fair to say that every hospital should be able to present this option for patients soon.
Key players for the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market include Firsthand Technology FundamentalVR, General Electric, ImmersiveTouch, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Medical Realities ltd., MindMaze SA, Osso VR Inc., Program-Ace, Psious, QUALCOMM, Inc., SimX Inc., Surgical Theater, LLC, Vicarious Surgical, Siemens Healthineers, zSpace, Inc.
With real-time data available, research identifies important information about buyers – such as their age, gender, power to spend and end use. This data can also be used to find additional information about loyal consumers. Recent reports on Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market help you to understand how the market looks like recently. This product helps the owners to get a quick approach to potential buyers who are around business so that they can meet their needs and make better appeals. In addition, there are accurate statistics in the study which can be used to start or expand the business, including the desired geography.
The report not only empowers companies and individuals to understand the key features of the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market but also empowers communication priorities. Viewers can get the estimated size according to the number of sales in a specific area. By offering insights about profit margins, the objective of the study is to improve the communication between companies and potential customers. With a combined joint venture, cooperation, acquisition and recent developments in a competitive scenario such as merger and product launch, enables armed business owners to create a strong profile of their best buyers.
The market intelligence report on Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market examines demographic as well as behavioral characteristics. Those who plan to create an effective marketing and sales campaign around potential areas are likely to benefit from research. Comprehensive documentation includes the breakdown of all major geographical features, options, lifestyle categories and marketing communications. Research provides data for off-the-shelf information to companies and individuals on customer requirements and their expense capability.
Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segmentation:
Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market,
By Type
By Offerings
- Hardware
- Head Tracking Systems
- Head Mounted displays
- Non-Immersive Systems
- Others
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Application
- Visualization (Virtual Endoscopy, Colonoscopy)
- Computer Assisted Surgery (Training, Planning, Rehearsal and Delivery)
- Neurosurgery
- Laparoscopic
- Simulators
- Other
- Radiotherapy
- Dentistry
- Mental Health, Psychological Therapy and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Phobias
- Telehealth
- Disability and Rehabilitation
- Medical Training/ Teaching/ Determining Level of Skill
- Pain Management
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Healthcare Institutes
- Others
Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxemburg
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
