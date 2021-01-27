Astonishing growth in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Development, Trends, Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2025: Bell Canada, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Datora Telecom, Deutsche Telecom AG, EE Limited, Ericsson AB

Global virtual reality in healthcare market was valued at US$ 260.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,441.4 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period. High demand to decrease healthcare complexity and ongoing technological advancements is anticipated to propel the growth in adoption of virtual reality. Although it may sound like an extraordinary or expensive solution, VR is also surprisingly affordable and definitely accessible to the general public. So many experts recommended these methods, it is fair to say that every hospital should be able to present this option for patients soon.

Key players for the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market include Firsthand Technology FundamentalVR, General Electric, ImmersiveTouch, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Medical Realities ltd., MindMaze SA, Osso VR Inc., Program-Ace, Psious, QUALCOMM, Inc., SimX Inc., Surgical Theater, LLC, Vicarious Surgical, Siemens Healthineers, zSpace, Inc.

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market,

By Type

By Offerings

Hardware Head Tracking Systems Head Mounted displays Non-Immersive Systems Others Software Services



Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Application

Visualization (Virtual Endoscopy, Colonoscopy) Computer Assisted Surgery (Training, Planning, Rehearsal and Delivery) Neurosurgery Laparoscopic Simulators Other Radiotherapy Dentistry Mental Health, Psychological Therapy and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Phobias Telehealth Disability and Rehabilitation Medical Training/ Teaching/ Determining Level of Skill Pain Management Others



By End Users

Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers Diagnostic Laboratories Healthcare Institutes Others



Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



