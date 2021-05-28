Astonishing growth in telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is expected to reach US$ 215.70 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period Some of the players operating in the telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market are American Well, HeyDoctor, LLC, ICEBREAKER HEALTH INC. (Lemonaid), Maven Clinic Co.

Astonishing growth in telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is expected to reach US$ 215.70 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period

In recent years, telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market has been witnessing a significant growth. The market holds potential to penetrate significantly into areas such as contraceptives, STD testing and treatment, and abortion care. Areas which exhibit highest demand for telehealth services in women’s reproductive and sexual health market are birth control, Postpartum Depression and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). In the U.S. and Europe, adoption of telecontraception is on a rise and the industry is witnessing more number of participants in the virtual healthcare space catering to women. In the present scenario, majority of demand is concentrated into developed economies owing to higher adoption of technology and awareness among users towards such services. The North America region accounted for around 50% of the telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market in 2018 with the U.S. being the primary market. However, the foremost barrier in telehealth is lack of reimbursement policy and service providers tend to be reimbursed at lower level as compared to the in-person service providers.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=289

Telehealth is a cost efficient alternative for conventional healthcare services. With rising adoption of and dependence on smartphones, virtual healthcare services have been gaining traction. Women’s reproductive and sexual health is a business segment which more number of telehealth providers have been targeting with working women as their major target customers.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=289

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is expected to reach US$ 215.70 million by 2027, as there is an increasing demand for telehealth abortion services across developed countries.

Birth Control, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and Postpartum Depression together accounted for more than 60% of the market in 2018.

In terms of offering, the consulting service segment is expected to reach US$ 138.82 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market are American Well, HeyDoctor, LLC, ICEBREAKER HEALTH INC. (Lemonaid), Maven Clinic Co., NURX Inc., Pandia Health, Inc., PILL CLUB amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=289

Telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health Market:

By Age Group

Adolescent

Adult

Geriatric

By Offering

Consulting Services

Diagnostic/Testing Services

Drug Delivery

By Application

Birth Control

STD Prevention

Menopause

PMS

Postpartum Depression

Pelvic Pain

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Incontinence

Endometriosis

Vulvodynia

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Purchase the Premium Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=289

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/