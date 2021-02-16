Astonishing growth in Software Localization Tools Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Players Alchemy Software Development Ltd., Alconost Inc., Atril Solutions., Code Whale Inc., Crowdin, CSOFT International, Ltd., Lingobit Technologies, lingohub GmbH, Localize Corporation., Lokalise, Palex Group Inc., Phrase – Dynport GmbH

Globalization and liberalization measures by government bodies was among the most prominent business developments during the 21st century. Globalization has allowed the opening up of country borders for the free operation of foreign businesses, which in turn has lead to the growth of multi national corporations (MNCs). The growth of the internet and smart devices has taken the industries by storm, and digital content is proliferating at an exponential pace. Studies show that more than 4.13 billion individuals are active on the internet, and this means that around half of the global population is connected to the internet. Digitization measures are prompting companies to bring out quality content suited to an individual’s preference. English is the official business language which is currently being adopted by the companies. However, not everyone is well-versed in the language, and it becomes important to provide mobile applications, software, website content, etc., in multiple languages to widen the consumer base. Mandarin Chinese, for instance, is spoken by over 1 billion individuals on earth, and in regions like the Baltics, Scandinavia, etc., English is not widely spoken. The process of adapting or converting software to a specific country’s language, legal requirement, culture, etc., through the modification of visible components such as user interface, documentation, images, etc., is referred to as software localization. These factors are leading to the growth of software localization tools market. Earlier, localization of the software was done by copy and pasting source content into spreadsheets. Language translators would then translate the content into the specified language before transferring the content back to the spreadsheet. Finally, the software developers had to insert the translated content back to the source code before it could be displayed to the user. This process is time consuming, complex and highly labour intensive, and the content cannot be supplied at a faster pace. Software localization tools are being developed to ease this process. Lokalise, for instance, helps is faster localization of the software, and the developers are being able to save hours before the final push of the software. The tool has also been integrated with GitHub, Bitbucket, JIRA, etc., for faster procurement of the source code. Hence, the rising demand for faster and economical translation tools amongst the end-users for reaching a wider range of consumers as a result of globalization is leading to the growth of the global software localization tools market.

A comprehensive research study titled Software Localization Tools Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2021-2028. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The report represents tables and several other graphical data elements, the Software Localization Tools market report makes for an insightful data repository that is a valuable source of direction and guidance for managers, decision makers, business strategists, and all those who are interested in the overall development of the global Software Localization Tools market.

Top Key players: Some of the players operating in the software localization tools market are Alchemy Software Development Ltd., Alconost Inc., Atril Solutions., Code Whale Inc., Crowdin, CSOFT International, Ltd., Lingobit Technologies, lingohub GmbH, Localize Corporation., Lokalise, Palex Group Inc., Phrase – Dynport GmbH, Plunet, Rex Partners Oy., SDL Group, SMARTLING., Transifex, Venga Global, Wordfast, LLC, amongst others., amongst others.

The report used Porter's five techniques for analyzing the Software Localization Tools Market

The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations.

