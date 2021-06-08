Astonishing growth in Patch Management Software Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Automox, Autonomic Software, Cisco WebEx, Ecora Software, GFI Software, IBM Software, ivanti

The report also carefully evaluates business revenue generated from Patch Management Software Market valued at US$ 353.97 Mn by the end of the 2022 year. Different online and offline activities have also been listed in order to stimulate effective strategies for increasing clients rapidly. To understand the existing framework of the businesses different case studies have been applied, in addition to other cogent features of the study.

Patch management is a system for overseeing patches or upgrades for software applications and advancements. It helps to analyze existing software programs and detect issues related to security or other upgrades. Patch management component comprises of software and services that can often be integrated with other IT service management tools, such as help desks and tools for IT asset management. Efficient patch management is a task that is vital for ensuring the security and smooth function of corporate software. The best practices suggest that patch management should be automated through the use of specialized patch management solutions. The global patch management software market was valued at US$ 264.79 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 353.97 Mn by 2022.

The Major Players in the Global Patch Management Software Market includes Automox, Autonomic Software, Cisco WebEx, Ecora Software, GFI Software, IBM Software, ivanti, Kaseya Limited, ManageEngine, NetSPI, Oracle, SolarWinds, Symantec, SysAid Technologies ltd., and Verismic Software, Inc. amongst others.

Furthermore, the report also scrutinizes the market productivity of several industries on basis of various factors. In order to gain an aerial overview, the report also includes requirements of clients from several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India. Penetrative insights into facts and figures about various financial terms are studied meticulously keeping in mind significant points such as prices, market shares, and profit margin. Additionally, the report examines different modules for evaluation of risks and threats.

North America is the largest player in the global patch management software market. Factors such as strong intellectual property rights and advanced technologies are expected to provide growth opportunities for the global patch management software market in North America. According to the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCPIS) provided by the US Justice Department, more than 4,000 ransomware attacks have occurred since 2016. The adoption of patch management tools across the United States was caused by this vulnerability.

Global Patch Management Software Market – by Component

Software

Services

Market by Application

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Global Patch Management Software Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market by Vertical

Healthcare

Government

Education

Financial Services

Legal

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Global Patch Management Software Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





