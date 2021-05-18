Astonishing growth in On-demand Laundry Service Market Is Booming in Forthcoming Year with Top Key Players Like DRYV, Edaixi, FlyCleaners, ihateironing, Laundrapp Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market is Expected to be US$ 52,688.90 Mn by 2022 Owing to Increased Penetration of Internet and Mobile Phones

The global research report titled On-demand Laundry Service Market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Insights. The study provides an overview of current statistics and future predictions of the On-demand Laundry Service Market. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and forecast period is 2020-2027. The study complies effective research methodologies such as primary and secondary research methodologies for the presentation of its effective study. Top level industries have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. The report also enlists significant market companies which provide useful market insights into product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

The growth of online on-demand laundry service market is driven by the increased number of smart phone users and growing m-commerce platform. The increasing trend of internet penetration makes the mobile retail and shopping apps more prominent. As internet penetration is growing, all related industries such as online shopping, on-demand services, and others are witnessing massive growth.

The author of the report analyzed that the global online on-demand laundry service market accounted for US$ 12,393.42 million in 2017.

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market is Fragmented Due to the Presence of Many Start-ups and Medium Scale Companies

Market participants On-demand Laundry Service Market include delivery.com, DRYV, Edaixi, FlyCleaners, ihateironing, Laundrapp, Laundryheap, Laundrywala, Mulberrys Garment Care, odtap.com, PML Solutions, Rinse, Tide Spin, WASHMEN, Wassup-On-Demand, Zipjet Ltd. and CLEANLY amongst others. In April 2017, India based company Wassup Laundry acquired home laundry service startup Doormint in an equity swap deal to increase its product offerings and maintain its position in the market.

However, the growth of traditional coin laundry services in North America may prove as a major restrain for the growth of online on-demand laundry service market. Majority of Americans, who live in rental housings still opt for traditional coin laundry service. As per the Coin Laundry Association, the number of coin laundries in the United States is 29,500, which generates a total revenue of US$ 5 billion annually. This continued growth of coin laundries is giving major competition to online on-demand laundry market.

Commercial End Users are Leading the Online On-demand Laundry Service Market

The end users under commercial type are leading the market as there has been a steady increase in the number of motels, hotels, restaurants and other commercial facilities that do not have any in-house laundry services. They mainly opt for outsourced laundry services that provide free pickup and drop of clothes.

Asia Pacific is One of The Regions Dominating the Online On-demand Laundry Service Market

The region of Asia Pacific is one of the leading regions in the online on-demand laundry services market due to high increase in population, modern lifestyle combined along with increased penetration of internet and mobile phone users. As per the survey by the APAC Bureau, at present, there are 4.3 billion mobile phone users in the region, that have 4 to 5 online shopping and services apps installed on their phones. There are atleast 1 or 2 online products or services ordered every day through these mobile platforms.

Drivers and restraints impact the progress of Online On-demand Laundry Service Market are further examined in the research report. The current competitive scenario of the market study has been elaborated by examining the market situation on the global as well as on the domestic front. Finally, the study draws attention to manufacturers or service providers for a better understanding of the market.

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market – By Type

Laundry Dry Clean Duvet Clean



Market By End User

Residential Commercial



On-demand Laundry Service Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



