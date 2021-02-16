Astonishing growth in Nursing Care Market Basin Home Health & Hospice, Bayshore HealthCare, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Care UK, CBI Health Group, Encompass Health Corporation, EXTENDICARE, Genesis HealthCare

The healthcare industry is being radically transformed with the growth of technology. Automation of machines is being focussed by the healthcare providers to enhance patient care. However, an important component of the healthcare industry that is growing in demand is that of nursing. Nursing is a profession which focuses on the well-being of individuals, families as well as communities, and helps them attain optimum quality of care through periodic monitoring. Nurses perform the unique function of assisting individuals so that they can recover from injuries or illnesses. Nursing education is being focussed by government bodies around the globe. University of Pennsylvania, King’s College London (KCL), The University of Manchester, Johns Hopkins University, etc., are among the top nursing schools in the world. World Health Organization (WHO) studies show that there were about 21 million nurses and midwives operating in the global workforce in 2017. However, there is a dearth of quality nursing professionals in several countries. Based on the WHO studies, around 50% of the member states had less than three nursing and midwifery professionals per 1000 individuals in the country, with 25% amongst these reporting less than one nursing professional per 1000. Countries are increasingly trying to adhere to the Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health: Workforce 2030 guidelines that provide robust strategies for the development of nursing professionals in the coming years, driving the growth of nursing care market. Nursing care facilities are on the rise, and leading hospitals and rehabilitation centers are increasingly depending on nursing care providers for highly skilled nursing professionals. Around the clock services are being provided to individuals by nursing care providers. Genesis HealthCare, for instance, has over 350 nursing care centers in the U.S. The company providers 24*7 long term care packages for individuals with chronic health conditions. Therefore, the higher focus on availing skilled nursing care amongst healthcare facilities, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, etc., is leading to the growth of the global nursing care market.

The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2021-2028.



Top Key players: The major players operating in the Nursing Care Market are Almost Family, Basin Home Health & Hospice, Bayshore HealthCare, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Care UK, CBI Health Group, Encompass Health Corporation, EXTENDICARE, Genesis HealthCare, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Life Care Centers of America, Manorcourt Homecare, ParaMed, Sumukha Nursing Services, Tetsuyu Home Care, The Ensign Group, Inc., The Good Care Group, amongst others.







