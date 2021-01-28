Astonishing growth in Hormonal Contraceptive Market with top key vendors like Eli Lilly and Company, Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Hormonal Contraceptive Markets 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes a first-hand study of subjective comprehensive research and quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. The report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including true and expected Hormonal Contraceptive Market estimates in terms of respect and volume of trade, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.

Some of the significant players functioning in the fragmented Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market include Eli Lilly and Company, Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc), Novo Nordisk Luye Pharma Group, and Pfizer Inc. among others.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market Overview:

Contraceptive is a prevalent term today, used in its drug or device form to prevent pregnancy. Contraceptives are widely classified under two main segments, the hormonal and non-hormonal. The early 1960s revolutionized the hormonal contraceptive industry and outlook, beginning with increasing usage in the US, where it still holds primary consumption, compared to the rest of the world. Equivalents of hormones, progesterone and estrogen act on the endocrine system to permeate effective prevention of birth control.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market Key Findings of the Report:

The hormonal contraceptive market was valued at USD 19,759.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28,690.0 million by 2027. It is estimated to expand at CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

In 2015, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched an educational initiative, “Perfectly Imperfect” to create awareness about emergency contraception.

in 2015, Allergan announced a partnership with the U.S. Women’s Health Alliance (USWHA), which is an organization that focuses on promoting affordable and high-quality healthcare services for women.

In 2016, Bayer Inc. launched Kyleena, a new Intrauterine System (IUS), expected to help address the need for long-term contraception in women for up to 5 years.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), US, published research in 2019, that showed that using Vaginal rings, releases an antiviral drug that reduces the risk of HIV by 39% in women. The study was undertaken in southern and eastern Africa.

The United Kingdom uses the commonly used term IUD only for copper devices which in available in 10 different varieties. Hormonal intrauterine contraception is labeled intrauterine system and considered distinct from IUD.

Amidst increasing use of Vaginal rings, there have been reports of there being an established link between breast cancer and their usage. This is being presently investigated.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market Scope of the Report

By Method:

Combined oral contraceptives

Oral contraceptives

Injectable contraceptives

Implantable contraceptives

Intrauterine

Transdermal patch

Vaginal rings

Hormonal Contraceptive Market By Hormones:

Androgen

Estrogen

Progestogens

Gonadotropins

Antiandrogens

Others

Hormonal Contraceptive Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Households

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Benelux Union

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

