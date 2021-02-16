Astonishing growth in Food Traceability Software Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Players Advanced Traceability Solutions, Applied Data Corporation, Aptean, Carlisle Technology, FoodLogiQ, IBM Corp, Katana Technologies OÜ, Minotaur Software

Food traceability solutions are tools that helps food chain operators, wholesalers and distributors to record, track and verify a product’s history along with its overall supply chain locations. The traceability solutions enable monitoring of perishable inventory and helps in handling business complaints and product recalls. It also aids in finding details of all raw materials used in the production of a certain food and its manufacturing route. This helps food manufacturers and distributors to be sure about the quality of their food sold or served thereby, ensuring compliance with all requisite government regulations related to the food standards. Implementation of blockchain in food traceability solutions is expected to influence the growth of the global food traceability software market over the forecast period. The rising concern for food safety across the globe is influencing the adoption of technologies to ensure transparency in the supply chain. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 420,000 individuals die every year owing to food contamination. Blockchain is being increasingly adopted as it can easily analyse source of contamination, thereby preventing adversities concerning food poisoning. For instance, IBM Corp., offers blockchain enabled traceability solution for the food and beverage industry called IBM Food Trust. The solution enables the users to ensure food safety & freshness, increase efficiency across the supply chain, thereby minimizing waste and enhancing the overall brand’s reputation. This is increasing the adoption of blockchain-enabled solution, thereby contributing to the growth of the food traceability solution market across the globe over the forecast period.

A comprehensive research study titled Food Traceability Software Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2021-2028. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The report represents tables and several other graphical data elements, the Food Traceability Software market report makes for an insightful data repository that is a valuable source of direction and guidance for managers, decision makers, business strategists, and all those who are interested in the overall development of the global Food Traceability Software market.

Top Key players: Some of the players operating in the global food traceability software market are Advanced Traceability Solutions, Applied Data Corporation, Aptean, Carlisle Technology, FoodLogiQ, IBM Corp, Katana Technologies OÜ, Minotaur Software, OPTEL GROUP, ParityFactory, RFgen Software, Royal 4 Systems, SoftTrace, SourceTrace, Tenacious Solutions Ltd and other market participants

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Food Traceability Software Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Food Traceability Software Market Research Report 2021-2028 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Food Traceability Software market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

