Astonishing growth in Environmental Health and Safety Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2027, Owing To Regulatory Requirements, says Absolute Markets Insights Environmental Health and Safety Software Market include Major Key players like IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Sphera amongst others

In terms of revenue, the global environmental health and safety software market was valued at US$ 1,145.1 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

The companies are striving to align environmental regulations to their occupational operations while simultaneously also contributing to the green work force. This has prioritized the adoption of environmental management and safety, in addition to sustainability and health practices. The prominent factor driving the growth of Environmental Health and Safety Software Market includes stringent regulations being imposed by government bodies across emerging economies.

The energy and utilities industry occupied more than 25% of the market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. EHS helps to automatically track, manage and report tasks such as those of air emissions within the industry. The application of in-depth EHS software minimizes the environment, health and safety overheads, additionally, it substantially reduces costs, by over 80%, thus resulting in considerable savings.

The Environmental Health and Safety Software Market report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market. The scope of the market has been evaluated from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major Environmental Health and Safety Software Market players, their regional and global presence, along with insights into prominent strategies. The geographical analysis focuses on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Government agencies shoulder the crucial responsibility of making rules with regards to safety standards and workplace compliance. The adoption of EHS by government offices and branches for creating and monitoring safety regulations at workplace is augmenting the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market growth.

The modular solutions offered by EHS software such as medical and occupational health, environment and waste management, industrial hygiene and safety, in addition to compliance and risk management is being adopted as a unified mechanism to customize data for a specified area. This indicates potential growth opportunity for the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Sphera amongst others.

Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market

By Deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Verticals

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Energy and Utilities

Mining

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



