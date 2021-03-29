Astonishing growth in Enteral Feeding Formulas Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | NUTRICIA, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Danone S.A.

Absolute Markets Insights has presented a statistical data to its extensive repository titled Enteral Feeding Formulas Market. The study comprises different segments and sub-segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. One of the many distinctive features of the report is it provides an analytical study of the global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market based on various growth influencing factors such as Enteral Feeding Formulas Market. Primary and secondary research techniques have also been used by analysts of the report to study the market.

The author of the report analyzed that the global enteral feeding formulas market was valued at US$ 4680 million in 2017. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with growing incidence of preterm birth is one of the reason aiding the overall market growth.

The prevalence of malnutrition is increasing in geriatric population and is associated with a decline in their functional status. Older adults who reside in nursing facilities tend to be frail. They mostly face issues such as multiple comorbidities, protein energy malnutrition and increased risk of unintended weight loss. The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market in United States, approximately 5.8% of nursing facility residents receive enteral feeding. The prevalence is mostly higher for residents with cognitive impairment. For cognitively impaired residents, the tube feeding placements occur in acute care setting and also result in additional healthcare resources and high post insertion mortality rates within 60 days’ time frame of insertion.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Small and Large Companies in the Market

Some of the key participants in the global enteral feeding formulas market are NUTRICIA, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Danone S.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, Hormel Foods, LLC, Byram Healthcare, Medline Industries Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi A, Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, HOIL BIOMAED INC., Real Food Blends, Nestlé S.A. amongst others. In 2016, Nutritional Medicinals, LLC announced its organic pediatric whole foods feeding tube formula and complete meal replacement with its newly launched ‘Nourish’ brand of products. The new product is plant-based formula and is free of food allergens.

The complications associated with initial placement of enteral feeding tubes is likely to pose a threat to the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast year 2018 – 2026. Complications that can occur during the placement of nasogastric tubes include nasopharyngeal irritation and pain, and in patients who are confused and upset, it may further lead to agitation and combativeness. When feeding tubes are inadvertently placed into the lung, patients usually demonstrate some form of respiratory distress such as coughing, shortness of breath and inability to speak amongst others.

In order to get a stronger and effective business outlook, the report also studies several internal and external factors. These can be attributed as market restraints and propellers. Additionally, the report also offers insightful data which helps to formulate the best strategies for both established key players as well as for new market entrants. Furthermore, the study discusses the challenges and risks experienced by several sellers as well as buyers. Various applicable sales strategies are included to discover the global opportunities that are shaping the global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market.

The Region of North America is Dominating Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Due to Increased Cases of Cancer

The number of patients suffering from cancer in the state of Georgia was 48, 850 and that in Alabama was 26,160. The number was highest in Florida with 1,24,740 suffering from cancer in 2017. The numbers show that the region of North America has quite large number of people affected by cancer. It has been observed that patients who are mostly in third and fourth stage of cancer are incapable of consuming food orally owing to the strong effect of medicines and chemotherapies. Therefore, many of them opt for enteral feeding formulas.

Key Market segments Enteral Feeding Formulas market are:

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market – By Type Polymeric Formulas Monomeric Formulas Blenderized Foods Formulas for Specific Metabolic Needs Immune Enhancing Formulas Modular Formulas Hydration Solutions

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market – By Stage Adult Children

Market By Application Oncology Gastroenterology Neurology Diabetes Others

Market By End Users Hospitals Long-Term Care Nursing Homes Homecare Agencies

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



