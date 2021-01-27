Astonishing Growth in Digital Therapeutics Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 21.1% From 2019 to 2027 and Reach US$ 9,121.8 Million by 2027, Due to Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases with Major Key Players GINGER.IO, Glooko, Inc., Livongo Health, BLUE MESA HEALTH

Growing rates of chronic diseases in developing countries is expected to drive the global digital therapeutics market. The global digital therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1975.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9,121.8 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period. Blue Star, an in-app coach developed by Welldoc effectively helps in management of hypertension, diabetes and weight. It primarily provides real time tips to help individuals in self-management. However, lack of awareness among consumer coupled with its fear regarding the effectiveness is expected to critically impact the market growth. The high growth potential in the developing and emerging nations is expected to propel the overall market growth from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, there was a real-world pilot study of Wellthy Diabetes (WD), a digital therapeutic tool for people suffering from Type 2 diabetes in collaboration with an insurance provider. This was designed receive that real time feedback of self-reported glucose, meals, physical activity and weight. The pilot study proved to be a clinically effective intervention for the consumers as well health insurers in Southeast Asia.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of digital therapeutics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market (US$ Million) 2018, By Product

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the software segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall digital therapeutics market. The software based tools helps in managing the conditions of patients by modifying their behavioral patterns. The concept of more apps and fewer drugs can be an effective means to cure chronic diseases. For instance, the management of diabetes require regular interventions about glycemic control and adjusting insulin dose, thus offering patients a friendly self-tracking tool that organizes virtual visits with caregivers via communication interface.

Amongst application, the obesity segments is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth. The same is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period. In 2015, more than 40% of the 93 million people were considered obese in the United States. Factors such as sedentary lifestyle all the more increases the risk of chronic illnesses such as stoke, hypertension and type-2 diabetes. The company named Omada Health carries out digital therapeutic innovations to control blood sugar, obesity, blood fats and blood pressure of an individual.

Business to business segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period. The Israeli pharmaceutical company named Teva pharmaceuticals earned FDA approval for a new digital therapeutic system in 2019 that will help to reduce unnecessary readmissions and respiratory disease costs. This will help the providers to help reduce 30-day re-admission rates.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of smartphones coupled with rising government initiatives is expected to assist the growth of Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the digital therapeutics market are GINGER.IO, Glooko, Inc., Livongo Health, BLUE MESA HEALTH amongst others.

Partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition are some of the strategies adopted by companies to expand their space in the digital therapeutics market.

By Products

Software

Devices

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disorders (GID)

Mental Health

Neurology

Obesity

Ophthalmology

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Others

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Customer

By End User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Employers

Other (Fitness and Wellness Centers, Gym, Etc.)

