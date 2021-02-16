Astonishing growth in Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Players Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing Market are ALD Automotive Private Limited, ALTERNATIVA, Arval Belgium NV/SA, Avis Rent A Car, Daimler Fleet Management Singapore, Drive.SG Pte. Ltd., Driveline Fleet Ltd., DriveMyCar, ExpatRide International, Flexi Lease, Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions

Light vehicle leasing refers to the financial arrangement wherein the customers can use vehicles without necessarily owning them. The lease providers, including automotive manufacturers and private firms, purchase the vehicles and further provide it on lease in exchange of a monthly payment to the end consumers. The consumer is provided with an option to either purchase the vehicle by paying off the residual amount or return back the vehicle at the end of the lease agreement period. Light vehicle leasing market participants provide a comprehensive bunch of services, including repair and maintenance services, insurance services and registration services, while simultaneously assuring financial benefits, convenience and flexibility as opposed to an automotive financial loan product. This business model is gaining popularity across millennial who intend to occasionally upgrade to latest vehicle models equipped with advanced technologies and also corporates, who aim to avoid any form of risk including that of resale value associated with owning of the vehicle. Hence, the benefits offered by this arrangement is propelling the growth of light vehicle leasing market. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly focusing on providing vehicle leasing as a flexible alternative to its varied consumer groups, including salaried professionals and corporates. Hyundai Motor India, for instance, in collaboration with ALD Automotive Private Limited in May 2019, announced the introduction of its vehicle leasing offerings, Hyundai Leasing across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore in its first phase. The leasing option is available across its entire product range on monthly-lease rental basis. Similar initiatives have been undertaken by other automobile manufacturers such as Toyota Motor Corp. (Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.) and Maruti Suzuki, who launched their leasing services in 2020 across major cities in India. The leasing services by the OEMs are accompanied with services including insurance, breakdown assistance and repair and maintenance services. Hence, rapid change in consumer behaviour along with increasing inclination towards car leasing is anticipated to fuel the growth of light vehicle leasing market over the forecast period.

A comprehensive research study titled Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2021-2028. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The report represents tables and several other graphical data elements, the Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing market report makes for an insightful data repository that is a valuable source of direction and guidance for managers, decision makers, business strategists, and all those who are interested in the overall development of the global Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing market.

Top Key players: Some of the players operating in the Asia Pacific light vehicle leasing market are ALD Automotive Private Limited, ALTERNATIVA, Arval Belgium NV/SA, Avis Rent A Car, Daimler Fleet Management Singapore, Drive.SG Pte. Ltd., Driveline Fleet Ltd., DriveMyCar, ExpatRide International, Flexi Lease, Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, Lease2Go, LeasePlan, Mountsville Pty Ltd., ORIX New Zealand Ltd, Singapore Mobility Corporation Pte Ltd, SmasIndia.com and Tokyo Century Corporation amongst other market participants.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing Market Research Report 2021-2028 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Leasing market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

