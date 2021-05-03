Astonishing growth in Artificial Intelligence in Education Market is Growing at a CAGR of More than 31% by 2027 with a major key players

The global research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Education Market was published by Absolute Markets Insights . The study elucidates current market statistics, in addition to underlying future predictions of the Artificial Intelligence in Education Market. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and forecast period is 2020-2027. The research report has been compiled by means of effective techniques such as primary and secondary research methodologies. Top level industries are enlisted in order to obtain penetrative business insights. The companies profiled in this research report include erudite information on product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

Incorporation of educational technology in initial years of education is comparatively a fresh trend, with the central objective of improving students’ analytical and reasoning skills. Organizations operating in artificial Intelligence in education market have been engaged in creating products to effectively cater to the purpose. For instance, Prazas Learning Inc., an ed-tech company offers personalized, AI and technology enabled math tutoring. The organization uses research based intervention methods, through which it promotes conceptual, analytical and reasoning skills using problems based on real-life situations. The tool enables lifelong learning by improving their ability to think and rapidly accelerates problem solving skills.

Similarly, Content Technologies, Inc., a US based ed-tech company allows customizing lecture series, syllabus and textbook. The organization has developed faster ways to learn and master content for student by using artificial intelligence in education. The solution offered by the organizations, enables the content to be broken down into manageable bite sized pieces of information. AI technology also helps in nursing students so as to take the stress out of learning. Macquarie University in Sydney uses a similar AI based tool to help students develop better-coping techniques, particularly in relation with exam stress. The growing influence of advanced teaching mechanism across various educational institutions is rapidly influencing the growth of artificial intelligence in education market.

“Artificial Intelligence in education – How Helpful? Universities are using AI to streamline their processes, resulting in cost savings and better service levels. In 2018, Deakin University in Australia has partnered with IBM Watson, a supercomputer developed by IBM. The tool combines AI and sophisticated analytical software to answer users’ questions. It offers a 24/7 online student advisory service, that improves the student’s experience. Integrated with their single interface platform and online personal hub, DeakinSync enables students to ask questions and receive instant online answers. This indicates the prominent shift in learning methodology being predominantly fulfilled by artificial Intelligence in education market.”

The study also draws attention to internal as well as external driving factors, responsible for fostering the growth of the artificial intelligence in education market. Significant market players are profiled to get informative data of different perspectives. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are examined on the basis of different parameters such as profit margin, manufacturing base, and productivity. The study is inclusive of various online and offline activities used to foster the sale of the artificial intelligence in education sector.

Some of the major players operating in the global artificial intelligence in education market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Brainly, BridgeU, Carnegie Learning, Inc., Century-Tech Limited, Content Technologies, Inc., DREAMBOX LEARNING, ELEMENTAL PATH, Fishtree, IBM, Knewton, Inc., Metacog, Inc., Microsoft, Netex Knowledge Factory, Prazas Learning Inc., Quantum Adaptive Learning, LLC, Querium Corporation, Volley amongst others.

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market By Component

Solutions

Platform

Tools

o Services

— Professional Services

— Managed Services

By Deployment Mode

o Cloud

o On-Premises

By Technology

o Machine Learning

o Deep Learning

o Natural Learning Process (NLP)

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market By Model

o Pedagogical Model

o Domain Model

o Student Model

By Application

o Intelligent Tutoring Systems

o Learning Platform and Virtual Facilitators

o Content Delivery Systems

o Smart Content

o Interactive Websites

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market By End-Use

o Higher Education

o K-12 Education

o Corporate Learning

By Region

o North America

— U.S.

— Canada

— Mexico

— Rest of North America

o Europe

— France

— The UK

— Spain

— Germany

— Italy

— Nordic Countries

—- Denmark

—- Finland

—- Iceland

—- Sweden

—- Norway

— Benelux Union

—- Belgium

—- The Netherlands

—- Luxembourg

— Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

— China

— Japan

— India

— New Zealand

— Australia

— South Korea

— Southeast Asia

—- Indonesia

—- Thailand

—- Malaysia

—- Singapore

—- Rest of Southeast Asia

— Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

— Saudi Arabia

— UAE

— Egypt

— Kuwait

— South Africa

— Rest of Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

— Brazil

— Argentina

— Rest of Latin America

