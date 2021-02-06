Asthma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Growth, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Asthma Therapeutics Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Asthma Therapeutics market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Rising asthma prevalence and increasing environmental pollution are the key growth factors in the asthma therapeutics market. In the base year 2019, combination therapy accounted for the largest market share in the drug class segment as the first line of treatment for asthma treatment is inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) with long-acting beta-agonists (LABA). The driving factors of this market are the rising prevalence of asthma and growing patient compliance. Metered-dose inhalers held the largest market in the product segments due to factors such as immediate relief from an asthma attack, controlled dose, and direct release of drugs in the respiratory system.

The report titled "Asthma Therapeutics Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027" offers a holistic view of the Asthma Therapeutics industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Asthma Therapeutics Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global asthma therapeutics market is majorly segmented into drug classes such as bronchodilators and anti-inflammatories, and combination therapy. The products segment comprises dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), mist inhalers, and nebulizers. In terms of route of administration, this market is further sub-segmented as inhalation, oral and parenteral drugs.

The Asthma Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Bronchodilators

Combination Therapy

By Product:

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

Mist Inhaler

Nebulizer

By Route of Administration:

Inhalation

Oral

Parenteral

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck& Co., Inc.

Pfizer

Philips Healthcare

Sanofi-Aventis SA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by Asthma Therapeutics Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

