Astell&Kern Unveils High-End ACRO CA1000T Desktop Audio System

The brand new Astell&Kern CA1000T has every thing the audiophile wants for getting the perfect Fromm hi-res … [+] digital music. Astell&Kern

Launched by the worldwide audio parts specialist, the ACRO CA1000T options a variety of connections and is the world’s first transportable machine with the newest ESS flagship Twin DAC and Twin Tube Triple Amp System

Astell&Kern makes among the finest transportable music gamers available on the market and the award-winning South Korean model has unveiled its new ACRO CA1000T, the world’s first machine to function a dual-tube and triple amp system that makes use of the newest ESS flagship DAC.

Designed for audiophiles, the ACRO CA1000T gives every thing a hi-fi fanatic must construct a whole head-Fi system by providing XLR and RCA outputs, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for connecting to exterior audio gadgets and audio system in a single machine.

There is no scarcity on inputs and outputs on the brand new Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000T Astell&Kern

The ACRO CA1000T is the world’s first twin utility of ES9039MPRO, the newest flagship DAC from ESS. The machine is designed to offer three-dimensional sound with improved modulation to scale back energy consumption and noise. As well as, the system has a refreshed circuit design to ship detailed sound with deep and wealthy bass tones and clear trebles.

Contained in the ACRO CA1000T are twin Twin Triode KORG Nutube tubes and a balanced circuit that separates left and proper channels with two vacuum tubes, creating extra pure and softer sounds. The machine additionally has a Triple Amp System, enabling listeners to modify between Tube Amp and OP Amp mode, or each, to expertise Astell&Kern’s signature sound.

Following on from the success of the ACRO CA1000, the brand new CA1000T makes use of Astell&Kern’s TERATON ALPHA expertise for distortion-free sound even on the highest output. The machine additionally helps a four-stage Acquire Stage setting of as much as 15Vrms for driving essentially the most demanding IEM and headphones.

The ACRO CA1000T from Astell&Kern is the last word in digital music gamers. Astell&Kern

This compact audio system has a singular design with Astell&Kern’s signature sharp edges and parallel strains on either side, alongside a gold-colored dial. To maximise listening time, the ACRO CA1000T consists of Battery Safety Mode that helps keep wholesome battery life. When the mode is enabled, the battery is charged as much as a most of 85% capability and returned to that degree when dropping to 80% to keep away from any downsides from being completely linked to an influence provide.

The ACRO CA1000T helps native DSD512 and 32-bit/768kHz information. It might additionally render MQA utilizing a {hardware} renderer, plus there’s assist for aptX-HD and LDAC codecs utilizing Bluetooth 5.0 for enjoying music wirelessly.

Pricing & Availability: The Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000T is on the market now and prices $2,300 /£2,299 / €2,599.

