Astell&Kern Launches First Portable Headphone Amplifier With Pure Class-A Technology
South Korean award-winning audio model Astell&Kern has introduced its new PA10 Class-A headphone amplifier for individuals who need the final word sound whereas on the transfer. Enhanced Astell&Kern’s personal TERATON ALPHA sonic expertise, the brand new moveable amplifier is designed to ship a extra pure, spacious and distortion-free analog sound to premium headphones.
The PA10 is the primary moveable Class-A amplifier from Astell&Kern and is designed to extract all of the refined nuances in high-resolution music when performed again by means of headphones and IEMs. Astell&Kern claims the general sound is heat, detailed and refined because of the corporate’s experience in amplifier circuit design expertise that reduces energy consumption whereas growing output and eliminating distortions or defects.
Astell&Kern’s TERATON ALPHA expertise is designed to supply audio playback as shut as doable to the unique recording by successfully eradicating energy noise and delivering unwavering amplification.
The AK PA10 integrates an analog Class-A amplifier with decreased energy consumption and better output whereas eliminating noise. The PA10 has two achieve ranges and the present is managed to swimsuit a variety of headphones and IEMs to create intensive and spatial sound.
Regardless of its compact measurement, the AK PA10 has Pentaconn 4.4mm True Balanced enter/output, whereas its crossfeed perform makes use of a correct digital circuit slightly than digital software program. Astell&Kern says this produces a extra seamless and complex crossfeed impact with out degrading the unique sound.
Like all Astell&Kern merchandise, the PA10 has the identical angular and industrial exterior design that matches properly within the person’s hand, because of its sturdy aluminum physique.
Pricing & Availability: The Astell&Kern PA10 is offered from the corporate’s web site and chosen retailers for $550 / £549 / €629.
Extra data: astellnkern.com and astellnkern.co.uk.
Tech Specs:
- Mannequin: AK PA10.
- End: Graphite grey.
- Materials: Aluminum and silicone.
- Analog inputs: Unbalanced 3.5mm / Balanced 4.4mm.
- Headphone outputs: Unbalanced 3.5mm / Balanced 4.4mm.
- Max enter degree: Unbalanced 2Vrms / Balanced 4Vrms.
- Output degree: [Low Gain] Unbalanced 2.1Vrms / Balanced 4.2Vrms (Situation No Load), [High Gain] Unbalanced 3.1Vrms / Balanced 6.2Vrms (Situation No Load).
- Dimensions: 73 x 140 x 23.3mm [WxHxD].
- Weight: 325g.
- Charging port: USB-C.
- Frequency response: [Low Gain] ±0.2dB (Situation: 20Hz~20kHz) Unbalanced / ±0.2dB (Situation: 20Hz~20kHz) Balanced [High Gain] ±0.06dB (Situation: 20Hz~20kHz) Unbalanced / ±0.06dB (Situation: 20Hz~20kHz) Balanced.
- S/N: [Low Gain] 111dB @ 1kHz, Unbalanced / 115dB @ 1kHz, Balanced
- [High Gain] 114dB @ 1kHz, Unbalanced / 117dB @ 1kHz, Balanced.
- THD+N: [Low Gain] 0.0045% @1kHz, Unbalanced / 0.0015% @1kHz, Balanced
- [High Gain] 0.0027% @1kHz, Unbalanced / 0.0013% @1kHz, Balanced.
- Crosstalk: [Low Gain] -83dB @ 1kHz Unbalanced / -110dB @ 1kHz Balanced
- [High Gain] -83dB @ 1kHz Unbalanced / -110dB @ 1kHz Balanced.
- Output impedance: 3.5mm (1.1Ω) / 4.4mm (1.3Ω)
- Battery capability: 4,200mAh 3.8V Li-Polymer.
- Cost time: About 3 hours (Normal – 9V / 1.67A Quick Charging) | About 4 hours (Normal – 5V / 2A Basic Charging).
- Playback time: About 12 hours (Unbalanced / Enter – 1Vrms / Low Acquire / Quantity 30%).