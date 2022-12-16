Astell&Kern Launches First Portable Headphone Amplifier With Pure Class-A Technology

The brand new PA10 Class A headphone amplifier is designed to spice up the output from digital audio gamers. Astell&Kern

South Korean award-winning audio model Astell&Kern has introduced its new PA10 Class-A headphone amplifier for individuals who need the final word sound whereas on the transfer. Enhanced Astell&Kern’s personal TERATON ALPHA sonic expertise, the brand new moveable amplifier is designed to ship a extra pure, spacious and distortion-free analog sound to premium headphones.

The PA10 is the primary moveable Class-A amplifier from Astell&Kern and is designed to extract all of the refined nuances in high-resolution music when performed again by means of headphones and IEMs. Astell&Kern claims the general sound is heat, detailed and refined because of the corporate’s experience in amplifier circuit design expertise that reduces energy consumption whereas growing output and eliminating distortions or defects.

Astell&Kern’s TERATON ALPHA expertise is designed to supply audio playback as shut as doable to the unique recording by successfully eradicating energy noise and delivering unwavering amplification.

The PA10 amplifier has balanced and unbalanced inputs in addition to balanced and unbalanced outputs. Astell&Kern

The AK PA10 integrates an analog Class-A amplifier with decreased energy consumption and better output whereas eliminating noise. The PA10 has two achieve ranges and the present is managed to swimsuit a variety of headphones and IEMs to create intensive and spatial sound.

Regardless of its compact measurement, the AK PA10 has Pentaconn 4.4mm True Balanced enter/output, whereas its crossfeed perform makes use of a correct digital circuit slightly than digital software program. Astell&Kern says this produces a extra seamless and complex crossfeed impact with out degrading the unique sound.

Like all Astell&Kern merchandise, the PA10 has the identical angular and industrial exterior design that matches properly within the person’s hand, because of its sturdy aluminum physique.

Pricing & Availability: The Astell&Kern PA10 is offered from the corporate’s web site and chosen retailers for $550 / £549 / €629.

Extra data: astellnkern.com and astellnkern.co.uk.

Tech Specs: