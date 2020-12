Astaxanthin Market Forecast Revised as COVID-19 Estimated to carry an enormous Impact on Sales in 2020 |

This report covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

This market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the market insights and the key factors influencing the industry.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., Algatech LTD, NOW Foods Pond Tech., Algalif Iceland ehf., Cyanotech Corporation., AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Cardax, Inc, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., AstaRealInc, Jingzhou natural Astaxanthin Inc , Cayman Chemical , Salvavidas Pharmaceutical Pvt. ltd., Valensa International, Heliae Development, LLC , JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, HARKE GROUP, Nutrex Hawaii and Merck KGaA among others.

Global astaxanthin market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for anti-aging products and skin care products in cosmetic industry helps the market to grow substantially.

Astaxanthin is a red pigment, a naturally occurring carotenoid that contains antioxidant effect extracted and purified from Haematococcus algae. These pigments can play a role in treatment of degenerative diseases and aging issues. In modern society, the healthcare problems are increasing worldwide due to various factors such as stress, irregular lifestyle, unbalance diet & smoking are contributing factors. So to prevent such health issues, various companies are involves in providing astaxanthin because of its benefits. It is used in different industries such as cosmetic, food, agricultural and others.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Aematococcus pluvialis microalgae Astaxanthin, Synthetic Astaxanthin, Astaxanthin rich paracoccus bacteria, Natural Astaxanthin),

Production Technology (Chemical Synthesis, Bacterial Fermentation),

Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Health & Aquaculture),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing adaptation and usage of natural ingredients in various food nutrients will drive the market growth

Increased concern for consumer safety is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising consumer awareness about its health benefits will propel the growth of the market

Growing requirement for cosmetics and personal care products may boost the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Excessive manufacturing costs; may restrict the growth of the market

Probability in product adulteration will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In April 2019, Algatech launched AstaPure-EyeQ astaxanthin powder. This product is a proprietary, innovative natural astaxanthin powder and is helpful for improving eye and cognition health. With this launch of the product, the company has increased its product portfolio and it may also increase its revenue

In November 2017, NOW Foods (Subsidiary of BGG) has launched Natural Astaxanthin. This product provided by the company is derived from the organic Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. This launch has strengthen the company to build a strong position in the market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Astaxanthin Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Astaxanthin market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Astaxanthin market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Astaxanthin market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Astaxanthin Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

