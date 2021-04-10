Assistive Robotics Market 2021 Rising Trends, Technology and Business Outlook – Kinova, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., etc

Assistive Robotics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Assistive Robotics Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The assistive robotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of (2021 – 2026).

Recent breakthroughs in robotics and artificial intelligence will accelerate the synthesis of man and machine. Japanese android maker predicts that highly intelligent, self-aware and helpful around the house, the robots of the future could look and act just like humans and even become their friends.

– A rise in the geriatric population drives the Assistive Robotics market. According to United Nations, data from the world population says that by 2050, one in six people in the world will be over age 65 (16%), up from one in 11 in 2019 (9%). Considering this data, at the age of 65 or above, it shows higher symptoms of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or early dementia. This says that the demand for assistive robotics will increase in the future.

– The adoption of robot-assisted surgery is driving the Assistive Robotics market. Surgeons who use the robotic system find that for many procedures it enhances precision, flexibility and control during the operation and allows them to better see the site, compared with traditional techniques. According to the Accenture survey in the United States in 2018, the random base surveys for more than 2000 respondents say that 46% of those aged 18-34 prefer robot-assisted surgery and the market penetration is high in the United States, where Spinal surgery is a common symptom. This enhances the demand for robot-assisted surgery and will show high growth in coming years globally.

– Lack of social awareness about the benefits of adopting assistive robotic systems is restraining the market to grow. This can challenge the Assistive Robotics market especially for elderly assistance where their uneven perceptions regarding robot machines may hinder them to take its service advantages.

Kinova, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., etc.

– Oct 2019 – The scientists from University of Texas at Dallas announced a groundbreaking new approach for improving control of prosthetics with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) at the 2019 IEEE International Symposium on Measurement and Control in Robotics Symposium this month. The research findings show a huge leap forward in the goal of fully end-to-end optimization of electromyography (EMG) controlled prosthetic hands.

Socially Assistive Robots (SAR) Holds the Significant Share in the Market

– Physical activities have tremendous benefits to older adults. A report from the World Health Organization has mentioned that lack of physical activity contributed to around 3.2 million premature deaths annually worldwide. With the rise in the population of older adults, which is expected to triple by 2050, this SAR will aim to improve the quality of life for a significant proportion of the population for household segment.

– Socially assistive robots, if properly utilized, would assist older people in their daily routines and increase their quality of life by performing some much-needed functions such as reminders to take meals and medication, offer suggestions for activities and encourage social interactions.

– The University of Pittsburgh & Carnegie Mellon University developed the Pearl nurse robot. It is a personal and social robot that helps the elderly go about their daily routines. Other robotic technologies used to assist older adults as well as the disabled are exoskeletons, electric wheelchairs, and other similar devices.

– Various research and developments are ongoing to improve the performance and activities of robots. Companies like Waypoint Robotics and sister R&D company Stanley Innovation are working on optimizing the mobility part of autonomous eldercare robotics by creating mobile robotic platforms that are adaptable and scalable.

– Also in Mar 2019, ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA announced the launch of specialized socially assistive robot-based behaviors for daily living engagement in eldercare which will also show the properties of behavior intervention for autism, assisted pediatric medical care in hospitals,etc. Hence with increasing innovation, the Assistive Robotics market shows potential growth in the future.

To analyze global Assistive Robotics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Assistive Robotics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

