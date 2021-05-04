Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Update – Increasing Investment Is Expected To Boost Market Growth in 2027

The worldwide spread of COVID-19 has positively impacted the global assisted reproductive technology market. This is mainly due to supportive government policies and the strategic steps taken by major market players in the pandemic crisis. For instance, in June 2020, SART launched its fertility expert’s podcast series. Furthermore, the global market is expected to observe substantial growth even after the pandemic owing to the growing adoption of R&D and growing awareness amongst people regarding assisted reproductive technology.

The global assisted reproductive technology market is likely to experience an increase in the growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a new report added by Research Dive, the global assisted reproductive technology market is anticipated to reach up to $56.3 billion during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, major segments, and key strategies executed by major market players are provided in the report for better understanding of the pandemic effect on the global market.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.researchdive.com/request-toc-and-sample/345

Highlights of the Report-

– The expected CAGR of the assisted reproductive technology market before COVID-19 pandemic was 10.3% during the forecast period.

– The CAGR of the global market after the pandemic crisis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2027.

– In 2020, the expected market size of the assisted reproductive technology market before COVID-19 pandemic was $27.0 billion.

– Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global market is expected to reach up to $27.6 billion in 2020.

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that the supportive government policies and rise in number of government approvals for assisted reproductive technology for infertile couples’ treatment are the major factors expected for progressive market growth. For instance, in February 2020, the Indian government passed ‘assisted reproductive technology (ART) regulation bill’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill is approved by the government to regulate the ART clinics with an aim to offer ‘safe and ethical’ reproductive procedures to nearly 27 billion infertile couples in the country.

Furthermore, many institutions and organizations are coming forward their strategic steps in the pandemic crisis with an objective to help infertile couples. For instance, in June 2020, Society for assisted reproductive technology (SART) announced the launch of its fertility experts’ podcast series. Multiple topics regarding the fertility treatment are addressed in the podcast. The aim of SART is to offer patient-friendly education in order to help them in understanding fertility problems and treatment options. These initiatives by various organizations are predicted to create huge awareness amongst individuals, which is projected to drive the growth of the global assisted reproductive technology market during COVID-19 crisis.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/345

Prominent Players of the Industry

The major players operating in the global assisted reproductive technology market include Merck KGaA, Nidacon International AB, Cook, California Cryobank, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, IVFtech ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. The report summarizes various aspects of all these key players including financial performance, product portfolio, recent strategic moves & developments, and SWOT analysis.

Post-Pandemic Scenario

As per the report, the global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to witness a progressive growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing adoption of R&D and innovations and the increase in number of patients suffering from childlessness and infertility disorders are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Besides, the growing success rate of assisted reproductive technology is other factor likely to propel the market growth after COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to the statistics provided by SART, more than 74,000 babies were born in 2018 with the help of using assisted reproductive technology.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com