Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2025

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology would account for an unrivalled patient base, as compared to surrogacy and artificial insemination, on the back of the high success rate of the procedure. The introduction of preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) technology helps medical professionals screen embryos for inherited diseases, which further improves the prospects of conceiving a healthy child.

Conditions such as PCOD/PCOS are found to worsen the reproductive performance of women, which leads to remote chances of conceivability, thereby encouraging women to undergo infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technology. Based on these relevant insights, authors of an exclusive Fact.MR study estimate a CAGR of around 6.3% for the expansion of the assisted reproductive technology market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Fertility Clinics Scoring Well in Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Numerous treatment cycles of infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technology turn the procedure highly expensive. Fertility clinics are magnifying their focus on offering one-stop solutions, ranging from diagnostics to treatment. Investments have also increased towards the development of separate semen and embryology labs to ensure a stable, pathogen-free, and non-toxic environment for gamete handling.

Focus of medical professionals of fertility clinics has been on offering quality service to patients by leveraging advanced technology, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for neoteric equipment and devices from fertility clinics. Considering these influences, in 2020 alone, fertility clinics are projected to contribute around US$ 16.8 Bn revenue to the assisted reproductive technology market, which is the highest as compared to hospitals and centres offering similar services.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

