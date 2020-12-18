Assist: How COVID-19 hit for 5 out of the top 10 companies in Packaging and Protective Packaging market

There are tons of goods and materials shipped from one destination to another every single day. It may be any product delivered from eCommerce websites or any material related to the production of certain goods. But during transport, these packages are likely to be dropped or handled roughly, making them prone to damage.

To avoid this, one has to take utmost care that the shipped products must reach their respective destination safely, without causing any damage. To get the products to their destination safely they must be packed with great care. Every product has to be packed differently as it has its very own requirements in terms of protective packaging. Protective packaging material is nothing but a material designed and produced to protect the goods from magnetic, atmospheric, electrostatic, vibration or shock damage. From bubble wraps to cardboard edge protection, there are several protective packaging solutions available in the market. These materials include types of boxes or storage containers, packing materials, liners, and many more.

With the growing demand for the need to pack shipping items with quality packaging material manufacturers are now on the verge to make huge investments in the Packaging & Protective Packaging Market. On the other hand, the increase in sales owing to internet shopping, changing lifestyles of the people due to the growing adoption of fast and convenience foods, and growth of manufacturing markets are a some of the reasons for the increased demand of protective packaging. A report published by Research Dive states that the North American packaging and protective packaging market is expected to reach $262,784 million by 2025, and grow at a rate of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. Choosing the right protective packaging is vital, and can make a huge difference in keeping the shipped product safe and intact.

Here are some of the trending protective packaging solutions dominating the market:

Packing Peanuts:

Packing peanuts is a packaging material made out of foam material and hence also named as foam peanuts. They are similar to the shape of ‘peanut inside its shell’ but are a bit greater in size than the original peanuts. While packing a particular product they are added in bunches and acts a filler to prevent delicate items from breakage. They form a shield around the product by acquiring every empty space available in the cardboard boxes, and hence gives a cushioning effect to the product.

Padded Divider Sets:

Padded divider sets are padded containers with compartments and help in organizing shipped products. They act like a padded covering over the items and adds extra protection.

This packaging material comes in different sizes and hence can also be used for protecting smaller objects. They are separated by small walls or three-dimensional compartments which help in shipping two incompatible things in a single package. Hence, they help in reducing the packaging cost by serving the purpose of two into one.

Bubble Wraps:

Bubble wrap is a plastic bag packaging with numerous bubble-like formations built with tiny air-filled pouches that protects the products covered in it. They are also available in rolls so that they can be cut into pieces as per the product size and dimensions.

Packaging Foam:

Packaging foam is the widely used protective packaging material. It comprises of an extensive variety of materials that can be designed and cut into any form according to the dimensions and shape of the product. Some of the well-known types include sheets, foam rolls, sponge rolls, and egg crates.

When objects are wrapped in packaging foam, they are saved from damages and accidents. Although they do not have any definitive shape, they are denser and much bigger in size than Packing peanuts.

Packing Paper:

Packing paper is a paper specially designed and produced to offer protection to shipped items. It is a thick and sturdy paper as compared to regular paper that is used for writing. It was initially invented for storing fish and meat, but now it’s also used to pack a variety of shipping items. Usually, this paper is available in rolls. It comes in two forms: butcher paper and kraft paper. While packing items, an adhesive or some sticking tape is required to hold the packing paper in place.

If you run a product-based business, selecting the right protective packaging is extremely important and by investing some time and money into your shipping methods will surely pay dividends for your business in the future.

