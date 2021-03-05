Asset Tracking Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Asset Tracking Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Asset Tracking market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Asset Tracking investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Asset Tracking Market

Actsoft, ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP), Fleet Complete, Gigatrack, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), OnAsset Intelligence, Oracle, Spireon, Sprint, Tenna, Trimble, Verizon, Zebra Technologies, SAP, Epicor Software, JDA Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Honeywell, Ubisense, Topcon, Datalogic, Mojix, Impinj, Sato, TomTom N.V. (OTCMKTS: TMOAY), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Telit, among others.

Market Overview:

Given the high price of enterprise and industrial assets, especially fleet equipment, the need for monitoring and tracking these assets is paramount. Furthermore, in a bid to determine the total cost of ownership, managers across industries are finding the need for a centralized system that provides critical information, such as location, maintenance history, and contract (if any), for all assets, in real-time. By using a combination of hardware software and network services, managers are being able to incur lower administrative costs and better accountability and cost savings. Moreover, with information on the asset condition, they can plan for maintenance and future growth, thus, resulting in overall efficiency.

GPS tracking, in contrast to the traditional barcode and spreadsheets, has emerged as one of the common practices to accelerate productivity gains, reduce operational costs, and streamline compliance. Additionally, the adoption of RFID-based asset tracking solutions has also been on the rise. For instance, according to Zebra Technologies, which specializes in RFID and location technology for shop floors, across industries, such as automotive and electronics, managing assets has simplified with the implementation of IoT technology. Manufacturers are adopting Industry 4.0 practices and converting/setting up smart factories, wherein the workers use a combination of technologies, such as RFID, wearables, and mobile automated systems, to monitor the physical processes on the shop floor, thereby, enabling them to make decentralized decisions.

Market Insights:

The Transportation and Logistics Sector is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Demand

– The transportation and logistics sector is greatly driven by the shifting economic conditions and strong consumer confidence. Such factors, along with the growing popularity of e-commerce, have radically changed the fundamental distribution patterns. Therefore, for logistics companies, asset management has more utility beyond reduced costs, i.e., increased customer satisfaction (retention).

– According to Verizon’s 2019 Fleet Technology Trends Study, 64% of fleets reported having used GPS fleet tracking software, up from 59% in the previous year (2018). Such statistics indicate the increased use of asset management technologies.

North America is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Share Over the Forecast Period

– According to Cisco, over the next decade, the logistics industry, with the implementation of IoT, is likely to generate USD 1.9 trillion, as a result of unlocking higher levels of operational efficiency. This is because IoT connects millions of shipments in real-time.

– With its strong manufacturing and transportation and logistics base, North America offers significant potential to asset management technology providers. Furthermore, the governments in the region contributed to increasing the need for asset management in the region. For instance, in the US transportation and logistics sector, the Federal Highway Association (FHWA), along with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and state and local departments of transportation (DOTs), has been encouraging the application of asset management.

– International and domestic companies in the US logistics industry have benefited from the highly skilled workforce and relatively low costs. According to the data from Select USA, business logistics costs in the United States reached USD 1.6 trillion in 2018, which was 8% of the country’s GDP, indicating the high level of activities in the region.

Regions are covered By Asset Tracking Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

