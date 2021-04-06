Asset Tracking Market Emerging Trends and New Developments Analysis 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asset Tracking market in its latest report titled, “Asset Tracking Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Asset Tracking Market: ActSoft, Inc., ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT & T, Inc., GigaTrak, OnAsset Intelligence, Inc., Fleet Complete, Oracle Corporation, Spireon, Inc., Trimble Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Ubisense Group Plc, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– July 2019 – T-Mobile launched the United States first Narrowband IoT asset tracking solution. The company is expected to sell its first asset tracking solution, Roambee BeeAware, on a Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network in the United States.

– March 2019 – Trimble introduced its new TMT Service Connect module, which is designed to enable fleet shops using Trimble’s TMT Fleet Maintenance (TMT) software, to be connected to medium- and heavy-duty service locations (more than 4,500). According to the company, by licensing the add-on module, its TMT users are expected to gain direct connectivity to multiple service centers to ultimately get the equipment transported faster.

Key Market Trends:

The Transportation and Logistics Sector is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Demand

– The transportation and logistics sector is greatly driven by the shifting economic conditions and strong consumer confidence. Such factors, along with the growing popularity of e-commerce, have radically changed the fundamental distribution patterns. Therefore, for logistics companies, asset management has more utility beyond reduced costs, i.e., increased customer satisfaction (retention).

– According to Verizon’s 2019 Fleet Technology Trends Study, 64% of fleets reported having used GPS fleet tracking software, up from 59% in the previous year (2018). Such statistics indicate the increased use of asset management technologies.

– Although different forms of trailer/truck tracking technologies have existed for many years, advances in the IoT and connected devices have greatly expanded the capabilities of asset monitoring systems. Currently, IoT across the transportation space offers a much broader range of information, in addition to the location and status of the trailer, but also the cargo inside.

– According to Cisco, over the next decade, the logistics industry, with the implementation of IoT, is likely to generate USD 1.9 trillion, as a result of unlocking higher levels of operational efficiency. This is considering the fact that IoT connects millions of shipments in real time.

North America is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Share Over the Forecast Period

– International and domestic companies in the US logistics industry have benefited from the highly skilled workforce and relatively low costs. According to the data from Select USA, business logistics costs in the United States reached USD 1.6 trillion in 2018, which was 8% of the country’s GDP, indicating the high level of activities in the region.

– Moreover, the region is known for the adoption of new technologies, and it has been one of the largest regions to have implemented IoT across industries, starting from automotive. In line with these trends, asset management vendors are increasing their foothold in the region. For instance, in March 2019, NimbeLink, a provider of cellular Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, announced that its NimbeLink AT2 Asset Tracking Solution will be made available in Canada, exclusively on the world-class TELUS LTE-M network. Branded as the TELUS LTE-M Asset Monitor, the device enables TELUS customers to track the movement and condition of their key assets throughout Canada.

