Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market: Analysis, Growth and New Market Opportunities by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is expected to reach USD 41.24 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 13.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market provides analysis and insights regarding the trends and factors opportunities, restraints and the competitive landscape of the competitors.

Inventory management system is built to help the businesses to manage their stocks. To manage the information of item quantities, personal assignments and requirement of maintenance, asset tracking and inventory management solutions are used. With the help of asset tracking software, enterprises are eased with their stock and inventory management costs and then the enterprises allows to use their existing stock and equipment efficiently. This solution helps the companies to reduce the cost of maintaining stock and inventory and utilizing the existing tools through monitoring and tracking in real-time and non-real-time.

Due to the proliferation of retail stores and e-commerce markets, the asset tracking and inventory management market is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecasted period. The implementation of this solution can help the company to save their employees’ time from manually recoding data and also reduces the chance of error in records. In addition to this, by adopting this asset tracking system, companies can focus on more complex tasks rather than asset and inventory tracking and managing which can help them to increase their business.

The high cost of the software system and maintenance and training expenses is the major challenge for this market in growing. Moreover, security threat is also one of the challenges for asset tracking and inventory management market.

Demand for barcode and RFID systems from small and medium enterprises are rapidly increasing, for tracking the assets and manage. This factor is driving the growth of this market. Also, the technologies are getting more and more advance every day and adoption of these latest and advance technologies like IIoT, predictive maintenance and augmented reality are becoming the by enterprise, this is one of the opportunity for this market to grow.

The asset tracking and inventory management solutions market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

The asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market has been segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on application, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market has been segmented into IT asset tracking, equipment tracking, facility management, warehouse management and others.

On the basis of industry, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market has been segmented into Retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare and others.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Country Level Analysis

Global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, application and industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the asset tracking and inventory solutions market over the forecasted period. The presence of various developed industries like automotive, healthcare, electronics etc. are driving the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific region. In the component segment, hardware is to lead the market in the forecasted period due to the technological innovations and advancements.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Share Analysis

Global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market.

The major players covered in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market report are Blue Yonder Group, Inc. formerly JDA Software, Oracle, Microsoft, Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies Corp., ASAP Systems, GigaTrak, RCS Technologies, Epicor Software Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Jolly Technologies Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, LOWRY SOLUTIONS INC, EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, REDBEAM, Datalogic S.p.A, Trimble Inc., Windware Software, Ubisense Group Plc, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Chekhra among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

